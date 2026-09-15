GKL-COEX Join Forces to Attract International Visitors and Boost Tourism and Culture

◇Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) and COEX signed an agreement on the 15th to attract international visitors and promote the tourism and culture industries. From left, GKL President Yoon Doo-hyun and COEX President Cho

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has joined forces with COEX to attract visitors to Korea and promote the tourism and culture industries.

According to GKL on the 15th, the company signed an agreement with COEX that day to attract international visitors and promote the tourism and culture industries. GKL President Yoon Doo-hyun and COEX President Cho Sang-hyun attended the signing ceremony. Through the agreement, the two companies agreed to connect their respective tourism and MICE infrastructure and networks to provide international visitors with a range of tourism experiences.

Based on the agreement, the companies plan to develop tourism, MICE, and culture-linked programs for international visitors; conduct joint marketing and promotions connecting international conferences with exhibitions; pursue joint publicity and cooperation projects with member companies of the COEX MICE Cluster (CMC); and exchange information and conduct joint research on international visitors’ travel and spending trends.

Yoon Doo-hyun, president of GKL, said, "I hope this will serve as a foundation for providing international visitors with more multifaceted tourism experiences." He added, "Through convergence marketing that effectively links nearby tourism infrastructure, we will grow into Asia’s leading urban tourism platform company."

Meanwhile, COEX plans to develop the area around COEX into a tourism and MICE hub through its agreement with GKL.

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.