"I Gave Her Family 6 Billion Won to Get Married"—Crypto Tycoon Sues Actress to Recover 'Marriage Payment'

Justin Sun (left) and Jing Tian Photo credit: Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Justin Sun, a 36-year-old Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur, has filed a lawsuit against Chinese actress Jing Tian, 38, and her parents, demanding the return of 6 billion won he allegedly gave her family on the condition that they would marry.

According to foreign media outlets, including the New York Post, Justin Sun is the founder of the blockchain platform Tron. Forbes estimates his fortune at approximately $8.5 billion, or about 11.5 trillion won. In 2024, he also attracted worldwide attention after purchasing for $6.2 million a work by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, featuring a banana taped to a wall, at Art Basel Miami Beach—and then eating the actual banana.

At the center of the controversy is the so-called “marriage payment” that Justin Sun allegedly gave Jing Tian’s parents on the condition that he and Jing Tian would marry.

Last month, Justin Sun’s attorney, Zhang Qihui, said on social media that Justin Sun had filed a civil lawsuit over a property dispute against Jing Tian and her parents. He said the amount at issue was at least 30 million yuan, or about 6 billion won. The court accepted the case, and Justin Sun’s side reportedly also applied for the preservation of the assets.

According to Justin Sun’s side, the two dated for about seven months while pursuing a relationship with marriage in mind. Justin Sun claims that he proposed to Jing Tian early this year and later transferred 30 million yuan to her parents. However, their relationship deteriorated, their marriage plans fell through, and Justin Sun is now seeking the return of the money.

Another issue involves allegations concerning a large sum of money related to surrogacy.

Justin Sun posted a lengthy statement on social media titled “My Girlfriend Jing Tian,” detailing their relationship and plans to have a child in the United States. He claimed that, while they were preparing for medical procedures to have a child, the other party demanded $50 million. He said contact between them ended after he refused.

However, this part has not been independently confirmed as fact.

Jing Tian’s side also directly responded to Justin Sun’s claims. After the controversy spread, Jing Tian posted on social media that she would not exchange love for money, whether in the past, present, or future, and said she trusted the law. She maintains that the specific facts should be determined through legal proceedings.

Jing Tian is a well-known actress who has worked in Chinese films and television dramas and has also appeared in Hollywood movies. She gained international recognition through films including The Great Wall, in which she starred alongside Matt Damon, Kong: Skull Island, and Pacific Rim Uprising.

Her private life has also attracted public attention on several occasions. She was reportedly in a relationship with Chinese Olympic table tennis gold medalist Zhang Jike. She was later mentioned as a victim in a case involving the distribution of private videos and blackmail. Chinese media reported that a man involved in the case demanded money from Jing Tian and was sentenced to prison.

Justin Sun has likewise been at the center of various controversies. In 2019, he paid $4.57 million, or about 6.2 billion won, at a charity lunch auction with Warren Buffett. He also gained notoriety after bidding $28 million, or about 38 billion won, for a seat on a Blue Origin spaceflight.

He has also been involved in a legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In 2023, the SEC filed a lawsuit alleging that Justin Sun and affiliated companies had engaged in activities including inflating cryptocurrency trading volumes. A settlement was reached in March 2026. The claims against Justin Sun personally and the TRON Foundation were dismissed, while Rainberry, an affiliated company, agreed to pay a $10 million civil penalty. Justin Sun’s side neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.