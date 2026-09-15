Actress Traveling Alone Abroad Says, "The Driver Locked the Car Doors. I Was Scared"

Photo credit: Hsia Yu-hsin's social media

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Taiwanese model and actress Hsia Yu-hsin, 36, said she experienced a frightening incident while traveling alone in Bali, Indonesia, when she was unable to get out of a vehicle. She said the driver of a car she had booked through a ride-hailing app locked the doors, preventing her from exiting.

According to Taiwanese media outlets, including Formosa Television (FTV), Hsia Yu-hsin recently shared details of her five-day solo trip to Bali, Indonesia, through social media and other channels. Although people around her advised her against traveling alone, she had always wanted to take a solo trip and set off on her own.

However, her first solo trip did not get off to a smooth start.

She said she struggled with visa issues and became exhausted during the immigration process, which took two and a half hours.

The most unsettling moment came while she was using a vehicle.

Hsia Yu-hsin used a ride-hailing app to travel to her accommodation in Bali. She claimed that, after they arrived, the driver locked the car doors, preventing her from getting out. She said, "I was very scared, but fortunately I was able to get out of the car without anything happening."

However, the specific reason the driver locked the doors and how long she remained inside the vehicle were not disclosed.

Based on the video, she is believed to have received help from a resort security guard who briefly appears.

Hsia Yu-hsin herself emphasized that it was an "account of her experience" during the trip.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.