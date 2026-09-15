Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Holds Patient Safety Campaign to Mark World Patient Safety Day

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Cheonan, affiliated with Soonchunhyang University, held a patient safety campaign for patients, caregivers and employees in the lobby on the first floor of the hospital on the morning of the 15th.

The campaign, held to mark World Patient Safety Day, focused on “Safe Health Care for Noncommunicable Diseases (Chronic Diseases).” It featured patient safety education on chronic disease prevention and management, proper medication use and other topics, along with a quiz event.

One event drew particular attention: participants completed a “Patient Safety Wall” by drawing their own faces on a banner attached to the wall. The activity gave them an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and importance of patient safety.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, “For patients with chronic diseases to receive treatment with peace of mind, careful care from medical professionals is essential, but patients’ own safety management is also very important.” He added, “We will continue working harder to promote a proper culture of patient safety and provide safe medical services.”

Meanwhile, Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital designates September as Patient Safety Month every year and holds various events, including a crossword puzzle for employees about patients with chronic diseases, awards for employees who excel in accurate patient identification, patient safety campaigns and patient safety certification rounds.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

Medical staff from Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital, including Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo (fourth from right), conducted a patient safety campaign in the lobby on the first floor of the hospital on the morning of

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.