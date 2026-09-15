Woman Takes Off Clothes and Engages in 'Obscene Conduct' in Front of Passengers During Flight—Why Did She Do It?

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] A female passenger on a passenger plane suddenly removed all her clothes and engaged in inappropriate behavior in front of other passengers during the flight, leading to her arrest.

According to U.S. media outlets including Fox News, an incident occurred on American Airlines Flight 1779 on the 11th local time. The flight departed from Baltimore–Washington International Airport in Maryland and was headed to Miami International Airport in Florida.

The female passenger, who was seated toward the front of the aircraft, reportedly suddenly removed all her clothes and engaged in “obscene conduct” in view of nearby passengers.

The flight attendants notified the cockpit and the airline of the situation and requested that police be placed on standby.

After the plane arrived at its destination, Miami International Airport, waiting police officers arrested the woman.

The woman’s identity has not been released. It also remains unclear exactly what charges were filed or what measures were taken against her onboard.

The incident has caused concern because a passenger’s sudden behavior aboard an aircraft can threaten the safety of passengers and crew. Unlike ordinary public places, aircraft confine passengers together in a limited space for extended periods, meaning one person’s unexpected actions can unsettle the entire cabin.

Fortunately, the flight continued to its destination without diverting, and no reports have emerged so far that any other passengers or crew members were injured.

Police and relevant authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the woman’s behavior and the events at the time.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.