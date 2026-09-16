Three Key Points About Vision Correction During the Chuseok Holiday

After an exceptionally hot summer, Chuseok is approaching. More office workers and university students are planning vision-correction surgery during the holiday break.

However, rather than simply choosing a procedure that can be completed within the holiday, it is important to select one suited to the individual’s vision, corneal condition, and degree of astigmatism. If you are planning vision correction ahead of the Chuseok holiday, check the following three points before booking surgery.

First, check the recovery period after surgery before considering the length of the holiday. With laser vision-correction surgery, minimizing damage to the cornea is important for recovery and a return to daily activities.

Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) involves creating a corneal flap and correcting the vision with a laser, while Laser Epithelial Keratomileusis (LASEK) involves removing the epithelium on the corneal surface before correction. As a result, the recovery processes differ.

By contrast, 1-mm ultra-minimal-incision SMILE Pro, which uses ZEISS VISUMAX 800 to correct vision through only a minimal incision, minimizes damage to the corneal surface and may allow a faster return to daily activities. Therefore, those considering surgery during the Chuseok holiday should take into account not only the recovery period but also their schedule for returning to school or work afterward.

Second, astigmatism, a potential obstacle to vision correction, must be corrected accurately. When deciding whether to undergo vision-correction surgery, it is easy to focus only on the degree of myopia. However, astigmatism is one of the important factors that determine visual quality.

If astigmatism is not sufficiently corrected, vision may remain less sharp even after myopia has been corrected. Objects may appear blurred around the edges, and patients may experience glare or halos around lights at night. In particular, astigmatism must be corrected based not only on its degree but also through accurate analysis of its direction and axis.

Therefore, before surgery, doctors should precisely assess not only the degree of myopia and astigmatism but also the shape and condition of the cornea. With SMILE Pro, too, it is important to go beyond simply reducing myopia and accurately correct vision according to the individual’s astigmatic axis and corneal condition. When necessary, staged combined procedures, such as SMILE surgery after astigmatism correction, may be more beneficial for visual quality and safety.

Finally, choose a procedure suited to your eyes. A short holiday does not mean that one should automatically choose the procedure with the fastest recovery. The thickness and shape of the cornea, the degree of myopia and astigmatism, and the condition of dry eye should all be considered comprehensively. The appropriate procedure may also vary depending on the examination results. SMILE Pro is not suitable for everyone. If laser vision correction is difficult, other vision-correction methods may be considered. In the case of Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) surgery, combining standard ICL with astigmatism correction can enable safe and accurate vision recovery without using expensive and cumbersome toric lenses. An individualized approach based on each patient’s circumstances is important.

Ultimately, the long-term health of the eyes that will be used after surgery matters more than the few days of the holiday. If you are planning vision correction during the Chuseok holiday, it is best to make a decision based on both “fast recovery” and “safe, accurate correction suited to your eyes.”

Contributed by Kim Bu-gi, ophthalmologist at Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

◇ Kim Bu-gi, ophthalmologist at Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.