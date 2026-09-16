“It’s Just a Cold”—Letting Your Guard Down Could Put Family Gatherings at Chuseok at Risk From Three Respiratory Infections

◇With the number of patients with respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19 recently increasing, thorough hygiene management and caution are required during the Chuseok holiday. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Respiratory infections are spreading ahead of the Chuseok holiday, prompting calls for caution.

An influenza outbreak advisory was recently issued, while the number of COVID-19 inpatients is also on the rise. Concerns are growing as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which typically spreads in the fall and winter, also appears poised to gain ground.

◇Flu hospitalizations surge 13-fold from last year, posing a risk of serious complications for high-risk groups

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), during the 36th week of 2026 (August 30–September 5), the proportion of influenza-like illness patients at outpatient clinics was 25.3 per 1,000 outpatients. This was about twice the seasonal outbreak threshold of 12.9 and more than 3.8 times the 6.6 recorded during the same period last year.

Hospitalizations are also rising rapidly. During the 36th week, 300 influenza patients were hospitalized at sampled hospitals, nearly double the 166 recorded the previous week. Compared with the 23 patients during the same period last year, the figure was 13 times higher.

Flu is characterized by a sudden high fever, chills, severe fatigue, headache, and muscle aches. Coughing, a sore throat, and a runny nose may also occur. Unlike a common cold, flu often causes more severe systemic symptoms and comes on suddenly.

High-risk individuals should seek medical attention promptly if flu is suspected. Children, pregnant women, adults aged 65 and older, people with chronic conditions, and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of flu-related complications.

Vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of flu infection and prevent the illness from progressing to a severe form if infection occurs.

This season’s flu vaccinations will begin on September 21, with the rollout taking place in stages according to age and eligibility.

Nam Eliel, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital, said, “Influenza is a dangerous infectious disease that frequently causes serious complications in infants and young children, older adults, and people with chronic conditions. As related indicators are rising earlier than in previous years, I strongly recommend getting vaccinated according to the recommended schedule.”

◇With the number of patients with respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19 recently increasing, thorough hygiene management and caution are required during the Chuseok holiday. AI-generated image

◇COVID-19 virus detection rate rises 1.8-fold from three weeks ago

COVID-19 also cannot be taken lightly. According to the KDCA, there were 193 COVID-19 inpatients during the 36th week, fewer than the 433 recorded during the same period last year. However, the number has steadily increased recently, from 57 in the 33rd week to 61 in the 34th week, 115 in the 35th week, and 193 in the 36th week.

The COVID-19 virus detection rate also rose to 16.3% in the 36th week, up from 11.7% the previous week. This was about 1.8 times higher than three weeks earlier.

COVID-19 can also cause symptoms similar to flu, including fever, coughing, a sore throat, a runny nose, fatigue, and headache. Rather than assuming, “My throat hurts and I have a fever, so it must be the flu,” people should get tested when necessary to determine whether they are infected. In particular, adults aged 65 and older, people with chronic conditions, and those with weakened immune systems should consult a medical professional even if their symptoms are mild to determine whether antiviral treatment is needed.

Because COVID-19 can be transmitted to others even before symptoms appear, people should check their health before traveling for the holiday.

Vaccination is also important.

Like flu vaccination, COVID-19 vaccination is currently administered as a single seasonal dose each fall and winter.

Vaccinations for adults aged 65 and older are scheduled to begin on October 12, and the KDCA recommends receiving the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time.

◇RSV carries up to 2.5 times the risk of infant death compared with flu

The number of patients with the respiratory virus RSV has recently increased by about 1.4 times compared with mid-July.

Once an RSV outbreak begins, the virus is known to be highly contagious, with one patient capable of transmitting it to three people nearby. RSV is also reportedly associated with a roughly 1.3- to 2.5-fold higher risk of infant death than flu.

RSV initially causes symptoms similar to those of a common cold. After an incubation period of about four to six days, symptoms such as fever, coughing, a runny nose, and a sore throat may appear. Breathing may become rapid, accompanied by wheezing. Adults generally experience mild, cold-like symptoms, but infants and young children have narrower airways than adults, so inflammation can lead to breathing difficulties.

Choe, Young June, a professor of pediatrics at Korea University Anam Hospital, advised, “RSV is a common respiratory virus that infects most infants and young children, but if left untreated, respiratory function can deteriorate rapidly within a short period. If a child appears short of breath or is breathing faster than usual, you should immediately seek out a specialist.”

Preventive antibody injections have also recently been recommended to help prevent infection.

Experts commonly advise that, in addition to vaccination, proper handwashing, practicing cough etiquette, wearing masks, and ventilating indoor spaces are important for preventing respiratory infections.

Chuseok is a time to check on family members’ health and ask how they are doing. A moment of dismissing an illness as “just a cold” could turn a mild infection for one person into a life-threatening illness for a parent, grandparent, or young grandchild. This Chuseok, taking a break when sick rather than gathering in large numbers and keeping healthy family members safe may be the truest expression of love for one’s family.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.