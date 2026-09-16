Antibacterial Gel Coating Developed for Implants; Shown to Suppress Bacterial Infection and Protect Fracture Healing

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Infections involving implants such as metal plates and screws used in orthopedic surgery are difficult to treat.

In particular, when bacteria form a biofilm on an implant’s surface, antibiotic treatment becomes less effective and the infection can persist, potentially leading to delayed bone union or repeat surgery. Attempts have been made to address this problem through the application of antibacterial agents, the development of antibacterial materials, and antibacterial surface treatments. However, these approaches have been limited by the additional time and costs required to modify or add to implant manufacturing processes.

A research team led by Professor Woo-young Jang of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Korea University Anam Hospital and Research Professor Jangsun Hwang of Korea University College of Medicine’s Institute of Nanomedical Diagnostics developed a PHMB antibacterial hydrogel that can be easily applied to existing orthopedic implants during surgery. The team confirmed that it suppresses bacterial infection and helps protect fracture healing. Professor Ji Hye Choi and Dr. Da-woon Jeong of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Korea University Anam Hospital served as co-first authors, while Research Professor Jangsun Hwang and Professor Woo-young Jang served as co-corresponding authors.

The hydrogel developed by the team combines the antibacterial agent polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB) with a temperature-responsive polymer. It can be applied to an implant by coating or dipping, and its viscosity increases at body temperature, allowing it to adhere securely to the metal surface. A key feature is that it can be applied to existing products without manufacturing new antibacterial implants.

The researchers evaluated its antibacterial effects using Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. On titanium surfaces treated with PHMB gel, bacterial growth and attachment were significantly reduced, and biofilm formation was effectively suppressed. The findings showed that, in addition to PHMB’s antibacterial activity, the gel acts as a physical barrier by covering the implant surface and preventing bacterial attachment.

The treatment also showed effects in animal experiments using a rabbit femoral-fracture model. The infected group that did not receive PHMB gel developed inflammation and delayed fracture healing, whereas the group treated with the gel showed suppressed infection and improved recovery at the fracture site. Histological examination also confirmed reduced inflammatory responses and maturation of bone tissue.

The research team plans to conduct additional safety and efficacy evaluations and further develop the technology as an infection-prevention method that can be used in actual orthopedic surgeries.

Professor Woo-young Jang said, "Orthopedic implant infections are a significant problem that can delay patients’ recovery and lead to repeat surgery. We hope this technology, which can be easily applied to existing implants, will be further developed into a method that reduces infection risks in actual surgical settings and supports stable bone union."

Research Professor Jangsun Hwang stated, "This study is significant because it went beyond confirming the effect of the antibacterial agent itself and proposed an application method that can simultaneously suppress bacterial attachment and biofilm formation on actual orthopedic implant surfaces. We aim to further improve its safety and ease of use for clinical settings and develop it into a technology that can be used in actual surgeries."

The study was recently published in the international journal Advanced Healthcare Materials.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Woo-young Jang, Professor Jangsun Hwang, and Professor Ji Hye Choi

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.