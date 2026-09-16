Are ‘Growth Supplements’ Advertised as Essential for Children’s Health?

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Parents raising children may find themselves comparing their child’s height with that of peers at least once. When a child stands noticeably near the front of the line at daycare or school, or appears smaller than friends, parents may worry, “Could my child be the only one growing slowly?” With a flood of advertisements for supplements and health functional foods promoting “height growth,” many parents are also unsure what they should give their children.

Professor Kim Hye-ryeon of the Growth Endocrinology Center at Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital emphasized, “The flashy supplement advertisements flooding YouTube and social media can make parents anxious that their child might be the only one falling behind if they do not give them these products. However, supplements are not essential for healthy children who eat a balanced diet.”

Investigations by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) have also found exaggerated advertisements every year that promote “growth” or “immunity” without scientific evidence.

Professor Kim explained, “Excessive intake of certain ingredients can place an unnecessary burden on children’s still-developing livers and kidneys.” She added, “According to recent reviews in international pediatric journals, including Jornal de Pediatria, supplements should be taken only when a nutrient deficiency has been confirmed and under the guidance of a medical professional.”

Source: Korean Society of Pediatric Endocrinology

According to Professor Kim, the principle is to supplement nutrients through professional guidance only when a deficiency, such as vitamin D or iron deficiency, has been confirmed. It is important to first check whether the child is eating and sleeping well. Ultimately, children’s growth should begin not with a single supplement pill but with the basics: regular sleep and a balanced diet.

For children who are still growing, basic lifestyle habits matter more than any particular product. A balanced diet containing sufficient energy and protein should come first, while excessive picky eating should be avoided. Regular physical activity and adequate sleep are also important for healthy growth. Meals and sleep should not be neglected simply because a child is taking supplements.

Parents who are curious about their child’s growth can use the “growth curve” service provided on the website of the Korean Society of Pediatric Endocrinology.

By entering the child’s height and weight, parents can check whether the child is growing appropriately compared with peers and whether further management may be needed.

Ultimately, parents concerned about their child’s growth should avoid focusing solely on “how many centimeters” the child measures. In addition to checking whether the child is smaller than peers, they should look at how much the child has grown over the past year and whether the child has consistently maintained their position on the growth curve.

Professor Kim Hye-ryeon advised, “If delayed growth is suspected, rather than relying on unverified advertisements, I recommend consulting a nearby pediatrician to determine whether there are issues with growth or nutritional deficiencies.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Hye-ryeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.