"People in Their 20s and 30s with Gout Face 44% Higher Risk of Atrial Fibrillation"—Risk 2.49 Times Higher with Chronic Kidney Disease

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] A study has found that people in their 20s and 30s with gout face a 44% higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation than those without gout.

The findings came from a joint study by a research team led by Professors Kang Eun-song and Jung Jae-hyun of the Division of Rheumatology at Korea University Ansan Hospital, along with Professor Song Kwan-gyu of the Division of Rheumatology at Korea University Guro Hospital, Professor Lee Young-ho of the Division of Rheumatology at Korea University Anam Hospital, and Professor Han Kyung-do of the Department of Information Statistics and Actuarial Science at Soongsil University. The researchers analyzed more than 6.5 million South Korean adults aged 20 to 39.

Atrial fibrillation is a common arrhythmia in which the heart beats irregularly, potentially increasing the risk of stroke and heart failure. Although it mainly affects older adults, it can also occur in younger people. When atrial fibrillation develops at a young age, patients may face the risk of related complications for many years, making early identification of risk factors important.

Using data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), the research team followed 6,506,721 adults aged 20 to 39 who underwent health screenings between 2009 and 2012 for approximately 12 years. Of these, 35,742 had gout at the start of the study.

Even after accounting for factors including age, sex, lifestyle, and comorbidities, people who had gout at the beginning of the study had an approximately 44% higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation than those without gout. The association was particularly pronounced among patients with chronic kidney disease: those with both conditions had a 2.49 times higher risk of atrial fibrillation than those with chronic kidney disease but without gout.

The research team explained that chronic systemic inflammation associated with gout may contribute to the development of atrial fibrillation. It also found that the extent of this effect may vary depending on comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease. However, because this was an observational study, further research is needed to establish a direct causal relationship between the two conditions, the team noted.

Professor Kang Eun-song said, "Gout is not simply a disease that affects the joints; it is also closely linked to cardiovascular health." She explained, "This study shows that even young patients with gout need to pay attention to long-term cardiovascular risks, including atrial fibrillation." She added, "In particular, it is important to consistently manage cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure, body weight, and kidney function."

The findings were published in the international journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kang Eun-song

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.