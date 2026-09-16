Mars Korea Begins Full-Scale Integration of Kellogg’s Business; CEO Lee Doo-ho to Lead Expanded Korean Operations

Mars Korea is moving into a new phase of growth by fully integrating its operations under a single organizational and leadership structure. CEO Lee Doo-ho will oversee the expanded Korean business, including Kellogg’s and Pringles.

The change follows the acquisition of Kellanova, the parent company of Nongshim Kellogg, by global Mars, Incorporated, in December 2025. As a result, Mars Korea now has a broader business foundation and a portfolio spanning snacks, cereal and pet care.

On the 15th, Mars Korea held its first town hall meeting with all employees and shared the vision and future direction of its expanded business. It was the first official event held since the Korean business and organization began operating under a single structure.

CEO Lee Doo-ho told employees, "This change marks an important milestone as Mars moves into a new phase in Korea. Let’s work together to create greater synergies based on the strengths of each business and brand, and to deliver greater value to consumers and customers."

Mars Korea’s brand portfolio has also expanded significantly. Kellogg’s and Pringles have been added to its existing chocolate brands, including Snickers and Twix; gum and mint brands such as Eclipse; and pet-care brands including Cesar, Whiskas and GREENIES. This gives the company a broad business foundation spanning categories such as chocolate, gum and mints, cereal, snacks and pet care. Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.