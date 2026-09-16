Kim Do-young Takes Office as 13th President of Jeju Province Development, Says “Strengthening Jeju Samdasoo’s Competitiveness Is Top Priority”

Kim Do-young has taken office as the 13th president of Jeju Province Development.

Jeju Development said Kim Do-young officially began his duties on the morning of the 16th after receiving his appointment certificate from Wi Seong-gon, governor of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

Born in Jeju, Kim graduated from Ohyun High School and Seoul National University (SNU) with a degree in business administration. He spent about 27 years at private-sector companies, including LG Uplus and GS Engineering & Construction, handling a range of responsibilities in sales and distribution, new business development, and corporate management. In particular, he built extensive experience in overall management, including sales strategies tailored to market changes, identifying new business opportunities, and managing organizations and operations.

After taking office, Kim plans to make strengthening Jeju Samdasoo’s competitiveness his top priority and pursue broad management reforms to ensure the sustainable growth of Jeju Development. As competition in the bottled-water market intensifies and consumer and distribution environments change rapidly, he will closely review the organization’s core businesses and focus its capabilities on further solidifying Jeju Samdasoo’s position as Korea’s leading brand. He also plans to make balancing public value and profitability, field-oriented management, open communication, and a transparent organizational culture key management priorities by applying his private-sector experience in line with the role and responsibilities of a public corporation.

“I will combine the speed and innovation of the private sector with the responsibility and public value of a public corporation, and ensure that the achievements created by enhancing Jeju Samdasoo’s competitiveness benefit Jeju and its residents,” Kim said. “I will find the answers in the field and demonstrate them through results.”

Kim will begin a field-oriented schedule on his first day in office. After receiving his appointment certificate that morning, he will pay respects in succession at Jeju Hangil Memorial Hall’s Changyeolsa, Jeju National Cemetery, and Jeju 4.3 Peace Park. In the afternoon, he will attend an inauguration ceremony at the Samdasoo plant with employees and the labor union.

After the ceremony, he plans to visit major facilities, beginning with the labor union office and continuing to the research and office buildings at the Samdasoo site, the Samdasoo plant, and Citrus Plant 1, to review pending issues and hear directly from employees.

Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.