Earned More Than 4 Billion Won on an Adult Platform Over Four Years but Paid No Taxes... Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] A U.S. woman who earned more than 4 billion won over four years on an adult-content platform but failed to pay taxes has appeared in court. She reportedly created multiple business entities and used numerous bank accounts to conceal her income.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, Sethra Zmina Oer, 39, who lives in Stamford, State of Connecticut, appeared in federal court on the 15th local time and pleaded guilty to tax evasion. Tax evasion carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutors said Oer earned more than $3 million, or approximately 4.1 billion won, by producing photo and video content for the adult-content platform OnlyFans from 2019 to 2022.

Her annual income began at $164,669, followed by $801,395 and $1,339,900.

However, investigators found that Oer did not file tax returns or pay taxes on her income during that period. Prosecutors said her conduct amounted to intentional tax evasion, noting that she did more than simply fail to pay taxes and used methods to conceal her income.

She allegedly used the names of multiple shell companies to avoid paying taxes and was found to have opened a total of 19 accounts.

The money was used for living expenses and luxury purchases. Prosecutors said Oer spent at least $1.3 million, or approximately 1.8 billion won, during that period on expenses including apartment rent and the purchase of luxury vehicles.

The government calculated that the taxes Oer failed to pay to the Internal Revenue Service exceeded $1.1 million. Oer has agreed to pay at least $476,970 in restitution, but the final amount will be determined by the court.

U.S. federal prosecutors emphasized that money earned through online platforms is subject to taxation just like ordinary income.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation stated, "Taxes must be paid regardless of how or where the money was earned." The prosecutor also warned that intentionally concealing income and evading taxes can result in criminal penalties.

Jong-ho Jang, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.