Kang Min-ho, Woo-suk Go and Four Other Professional Baseball Players to Receive Matching Donations Tied to Game Statistics... Shinhan Bank Joins ‘Our Neighborhood Superstars’ Campaign

◇‘Our Neighborhood Superstars’ campaign. Image provided by Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Bank and ChildFund Korea are joining the ‘Our Neighborhood Superstars’ campaign.

‘Our Neighborhood Superstars,’ featuring six players including Kang Min-ho, Kang Seung-ho, Na Sung-bum, An Chi-hong, Ko Young-pyo and Woo-suk Go, is a social contribution campaign in which professional baseball players make donations tied to their game statistics for children in their hometowns and affiliated regions. Fans and sponsors also take part in continuing the charitable effort.

Kang Min-ho, Kang Seung-ho, Na Sung-bum and An Chi-hong will set aside KRW 50,000 per hit. Ko Young-pyo will contribute KRW 300,000 per quality start (QS), while Woo-suk Go will contribute KRW 100,000 per inning. Shinhan Bank will match the funds raised through the players’ efforts, donating up to KRW 10 million per player, or KRW 60 million in total. In addition, the bank will provide an extra donation of KRW 1,000 for each supportive comment posted on ChildFund Korea’s official campaign page, up to KRW 10 million. Fans can participate in the charitable effort simply by leaving supportive comments, without making a separate donation.

The donations raised through the players’ game statistics and Shinhan Bank’s matching contributions will be used for child welfare programs in regions connected to each player, including talent development in Jeju, support for infants in crisis in Gyeonggi, assistance for children providing family care, young adults preparing for independence and children from immigrant backgrounds in Seoul, and talent development in Gwangju.

A Shinhan Bank official said, "It is meaningful to join the ‘Our Neighborhood Superstars’ campaign, where fans’ support is added to the players’ efforts for children in local communities."

Kim So-hyung Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.