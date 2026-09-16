Emart Gunsan Branch to Reopen on the 17th as Jeonbuk State’s First ‘Starfield Market’ with Various Grand Opening Events

◇Starfield Market Gunsan Branch. Photo provided by Emart

Emart Gunsan Branch will reopen on the 17th as Jeonbuk State’s first ‘Starfield Market.’

Opened in 2001, Emart Gunsan Branch will be transformed through the renovation into a family-oriented stay-oriented space that combines grocery shopping, retail, F&B, culture and relaxation while strengthening its grocery-shopping competitiveness.

Starfield Market Gunsan Branch has expanded its sales floor by approximately 300 square pyeong from its previous size, bringing the total to 4,994 square pyeong, or approximately 16,509 square meters. The first- and second-floor spaces and content have been completely reorganized.

On the first floor, the Emart store has expanded its grocery section, including fresh and processed foods, by 10%. It has also created dedicated zones of approximately 50 square pyeong each for ‘No Brand’ and ‘5K PRICE.’

Wine & Liquor, which sells a wide range of alcoholic beverages from wine and beer to whiskey, will also make its debut in a space of approximately 50 square pyeong. In November, the store plans to add WOW SHOP, a specialty section for ultra-low-priced household goods.

◇Book Ground at Starfield Market Gunsan Branch. Photo provided by Emart

◇Kids Ground at Starfield Market Gunsan Branch. Photo provided by Emart

The second floor features Book Ground, where visitors can read and relax, and Kids Ground, a play and activity area for children. Together, they form a stay-oriented space spanning approximately 190 square pyeong. The cultural center has expanded its children’s classes by 20% compared with before, including ballet, English with native-speaking instructors, children’s economics classes and broadcast dance, reflecting the cultural and educational needs of family customers.

The shopping lineup has also been strengthened with the addition of various brands, including Modern House, OLIVE YOUNG, ABC-Mart, HYGGE Bookstore, JAJU and ARTBOX. F&B outlets include Shima Zushi, Solsot and Saboten, while Mad for Garlic is scheduled to open in October.

To celebrate the grand opening of Starfield Market Gunsan Branch, Emart will hold children’s performances, including a balloon show and a drawing magic show, at Book Ground on the second floor on the 17th, 19th and 20th. Emart will also offer discounts of up to 50% through the 23rd on popular items such as Korean beef, Tantan Pork pork belly, marinated beef bulgogi, grapes and eggs. Modern House will offer discounts of up to 20% on living goods, while major tenants including JAJU, OLIVE YOUNG, HYGGE Bookstore and ARTBOX will provide gifts based on purchase amounts. Shima Zushi will offer a 50% discount to the first 50 customers on opening day. Yusabu Chinese Restaurant and Solsot have also prepared opening promotions, including free additional menu items for customers who place orders.

An Emart representative said, "We have newly renovated Emart Gunsan Branch, which has grown alongside local residents for 25 years, into a Starfield Market that combines shopping, F&B, culture and relaxation. We will continue working to make it a ‘lifestyle-oriented stay space’ closely connected to the daily lives of Gunsan residents by further enhancing the shopping experience."

Kim So-hyung, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.