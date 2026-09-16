IS Dongseo Holds Rice Donation Drive for Tongyeong Residents Affected by Torrential Rains Ahead of Chuseok

Provided by IS Dongseo

IS Dongseo held a rice donation drive for residents in Tongyeong affected by recent torrential rains and other neighbors in need ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

From the 8th to the 14th, IS Dongseo delivered a total of 300 10-kilogram bags of rice to Sanyang-eup, Saryang-myeon, and Yokji-myeon in Tongyeong-si.

The donated rice was distributed through the respective eup and myeon offices to vulnerable groups and households in need in the area.

The donation drive was organized to help stabilize the livelihoods of local residents struggling after the recent torrential rains and to share warmth with the community ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

As part of its ongoing social contribution activities in Tongyeong, IS Dongseo donated KRW 20 million to Tongyeong-si’s local talent development fund in February to support the development and education of local talent.

An IS Dongseo representative said, "We organized this donation drive in the hope that it would provide even a small measure of help to local residents affected by the recent torrential rains and support them in spending a warm Chuseok holiday." The representative added, "We will continue communicating with the local community and pursuing win-win activities that provide practical assistance."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.