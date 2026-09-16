Woori Financial Group to Host '2026 Woori Momocon' at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on the 19th

'2026 Woori Momocon.' Image provided by Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group will host '2026 Woori Momocon (a concert where the more people gather, the greater the power for good becomes)' at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on the 19th.

At '2026 Woori Momocon,' which will feature a new concept combining concerts and a theme park, visitors can enjoy performances by various artists, including QWER, Kim Jae-hwan, Yoon MRCH, CHEEZE, MeloMance, Jinusean, Jannabi and YB, as well as Seoul Land's various rides and attractions.

As the event will be held on the 19th, the opening day of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Woori Financial Group, an official sponsor of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), will set up a Team Korea Fan Park at the venue to cheer on the South Korean athletes with visitors. Through activities such as shooting experiences, writing cheering messages and Team Korea tattoo stickers, the group plans to gather support for the development of South Korean sports and deliver it to the Korean delegation.

Eight NGOs—including Snail of Love, World Vision, Merry Year Foundation, Future for Youth Foundation, Community Chest of Korea, Save the Children, Aidrun and Dream Makers—will also participate at various locations throughout the venue, presenting diverse performances and programs that promote positive social impact. In addition, a Goodwill Store pop-up store, a flagship social contribution project of Woori Financial Group operated with the Miral Welfare Foundation to support the independence of people with developmental disabilities, will be run to further highlight the meaning of sharing.

Park Jun-tae, head of brand strategy at Woori Financial Group, said, "In its fourth year, this year's Momocon was designed so that visitors can experience both enjoyment and sharing at a theme park." He added, "We will gather the power for good that continues to grow with each edition amid visitors' interest and support, and deliver it to places in need."

Meanwhile, a promotional booth for the '2026 Woori Financial Together Festa' (hereinafter, 'Udafe') will also operate at the '2026 Woori Momocon' venue. Visitors who sign up for advance notifications for 'Udafe' and participate in a game at the venue can receive various prizes.

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.