Soccer Stadium Shooting Leaves One Dead and Six Injured as Gunmen on Motorcycles Storm In

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Armed men on motorcycles opened fire on spectators and players at an amateur soccer stadium in Mexico, killing one person and injuring six others. According to local media outlets, including Azteca Puebla, gunfire erupted at around 2:40 p.m. local time on the 13th during an amateur soccer match at a stadium in San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato state, Mexico.

The men approached the stadium on motorcycles, pulled out firearms, and fired multiple shots at people.

People at the stadium scrambled for cover. Video released by local media shows gunshots suddenly ringing out during the match as people scattered in all directions.

Seven people have been shot so far. Among them, 25-year-old Julio Cesar died while receiving treatment at a hospital. The other six were taken to hospitals and are reportedly receiving medical care.

Julio Cesar was identified as a vendor who was selling snacks and other items at the soccer stadium. He was reportedly shot while selling food near the stadium.

A local government official who was at the scene claimed that the attack appeared to have targeted at least two people.

Local investigators are tracking the attackers' identities and whereabouts.

Guanajuato state has experienced similar shootings targeting soccer stadiums in the past. In January, a shooting at a soccer stadium in the Salamanca area left 11 people dead and 12 injured, causing widespread shock.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.