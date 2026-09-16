"Wash, Wear, and Get Vaccinated"—Korean Medical Association Issues Recommendations to Prevent Respiratory Infections

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] As cases of major respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and influenza (flu), have recently been rising simultaneously, a medical organization has urged the public to exercise particular caution. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at hospitals has increased for six consecutive weeks, reaching 193 in the first week of September. The virus detection rate has also continued to rise.

This year, in particular, the increase in influenza cases began earlier than usual, raising concerns. In the first week of September, the number of influenza-like illness patients stood at 25.3 per 1,000 outpatients—more than 3.8 times the figure recorded during the same period last year. Cases are spreading rapidly, especially among infants, young children, and elementary school students. With the risk of simultaneous outbreaks of respiratory infections rising this fall and winter, protecting high-risk groups and following preventive measures are more important than ever.

In response, the Infectious Disease Response Committee of the Korean Medical Association issued recommendations to the public on the 16th.

◇ Follow personal hygiene practices

People should follow basic preventive measures, such as washing their hands under running water for at least 30 seconds and covering their mouth and nose with their sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Around the Chuseok holiday, those engaging in outdoor activities such as clearing weeds from family graves, visiting graves, or hiking should wear light-colored long-sleeved clothing and avoid sitting directly on grass to prevent tsutsugamushi disease, which can result from bites by chigger larvae.

◇ Wear a mask

People are strongly encouraged to wear masks when visiting crowded indoor spaces, using public transportation, visiting medical institutions, or entering facilities vulnerable to infectious diseases.

◇ Visit a clinic or hospital when symptoms develop

Those who develop respiratory symptoms such as fever, coughing, or a sore throat should refrain from going to school or work and visit a nearby clinic or hospital for appropriate examination and treatment.

◇ Provide focused protection for high-risk groups

Older adults aged 65 and above, people with underlying medical conditions, immunocompromised individuals, and pregnant women face a higher risk of developing severe illness if infected. They should take particular care to prevent infection and seek prompt medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.

◇ Actively participate in vaccination

To prepare for influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks, eligible groups—including children, pregnant women, and older adults—should actively receive vaccinations according to the announced schedule.

◇ Ventilate indoor spaces regularly

In enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, people should open windows regularly to ensure sufficient airflow.

The Korean Medical Association also urged the government to "closely monitor future trends and conditions in the medical field in preparation for the possibility of simultaneous outbreaks of respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and influenza." It added, "As concerns among medical professionals and questions raised by the media about the supply of influenza vaccines and COVID-19 treatments have continued alongside the recent increase in patients, the KDCA and other relevant authorities should proactively inspect supply and distribution conditions and make every effort to secure and supply vaccines and treatments stably so that they can be provided to the people and patients who need them in a timely manner."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.