Lotte Chilsung Beverage Launches Del Monte Chuseok Gift Sets Featuring ‘Affection, Gratitude and Abundance’

Provided by Lotte Chilsung Beverage

Lotte Chilsung Beverage has introduced Del Monte juice gift sets for Chuseok, allowing consumers to express their gratitude and affection to loved ones.

The gift sets feature a variety of Del Monte’s popular juice products under the concept of “A gift that conveys your feelings to someone special.”

The sets come in seven varieties, including large 1.5-liter PET bottle sets and small 180-milliliter bottle sets, allowing consumers to choose according to their preferences and intended use.

In particular, the 1.5-liter PET bottle gift sets feature packaging that expresses a distinctly Korean sentiment by harmoniously combining the Chinese characters for “affection,” “gratitude” and “abundance” with images of luscious fruit.

The four varieties include the “Affection Set,” containing Jeju Mandarin Juice, plum and grape juices in four bottles; the “Gratitude Set,” containing orange, grape and mango juices in three bottles; the “Abundance Set,” containing tomato and mango juices in three bottles; and the “Happiness-Filled, Small-Sharing Gift Set,” consisting of Jeju Mandarin Juice, plum juice and Celebration Sikhye.

The 180-milliliter small-bottle gift sets are designed for convenient enjoyment. They include three varieties: the “Orange and Mandarin Set,” with 10 bottles; the “Grape, Tomato and Mango Set,” with 12 bottles of each flavor; and the “Grape and Tomato Set,” also with 12 bottles of each flavor.

A Lotte Chilsung Beverage representative said, “For Chuseok, a holiday for sharing gratitude and affection, we prepared gift sets featuring a variety of Del Monte’s signature products so that people can convey their feelings to loved ones.” The representative added, “We will continue to introduce a diverse range of Del Monte juices and repay consumers with outstanding taste and quality.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.