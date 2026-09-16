Kvan Korea Partners with 'MK Taxi' to Launch Pickup Service for Korean Travelers to Japan

Kvan Korea announced on the 16th that, in partnership with the Japanese taxi brand 'MK Taxi (MK TAXI),' it will provide premium airport transfer services to Korean travelers visiting Japan.

According to Kvan Korea, MK Taxi is a licensed taxi operator whose vehicles are driven by professional drivers who have completed rigorous service and safety training. Its entire fleet is fully covered by comprehensive insurance in preparation for unforeseen incidents. The company stands clearly apart from unofficial services by providing strong legal protection for travelers' safety and rights, going beyond simple transportation.

The airport transfer service for Korean travelers, provided in partnership with MK Taxi, is available at airports in eight major cities across Japan, including Tokyo (Narita International Airport and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport)), Osaka (Kansai International Airport (KIX)), Fukuoka, Sapporo (New Chitose Airport), Nagoya, Kyoto, Kobe City and Okinawa Prefecture.

For important trips where even minor inconveniences are unacceptable—including trips with parents, family vacations with young children, golf tours and VIP business trips—Kvan Korea explained that MK Taxi's officially licensed and insured service can be the wisest and most reassuring option.

A Kvan Korea representative said, "Transportation, which shapes the first impression of an overseas trip, should prioritize trust and safety over price." The representative added, "Through MK Taxi, a brand that has built a strong reputation in Japan over many years, we will provide the highest-quality service so that Korean customers can focus solely on enjoying their trips without anxiety."

Se Hyung Kim, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.