Woman on Water Slide Flies Into Pool, Suffers Belly-Flop Impact and Loses Consciousness

Photo credit: X, El País

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A woman riding a water slide at a resort in Colombia was thrown into the air and landed heavily in a swimming pool, losing consciousness for a while. Safety personnel at the scene immediately jumped into the water and rescued her.

According to local media outlets, including El País, the woman was riding down a water slide face-down at a resort in Cocorná, Antioquia Department, Colombia, when she struck the pool water forcefully with her abdomen.

After falling into the water, the woman sank below the surface without moving.

People who witnessed the accident immediately began the rescue. Video showed several people jumping into the pool and pulling the woman out, while safety personnel also joined the effort. She reportedly regained consciousness at the scene after being rescued.

However, the exact extent of the woman's injuries and whether she received hospital treatment after the accident have not been officially confirmed.

As footage of the accident spread, controversy also emerged over the safety of the water slide. Some internet users questioned whether there were problems with the slide's design and the angle at which riders entered the water. Others said it should also be determined whether the user had properly followed the slide's rules.

Local media outlets used the accident to emphasize that, at water attractions such as water slides, visitors must follow safety rules and operators must have proper rescue and safety-management procedures in place.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.