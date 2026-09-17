A Food-Focused Trip Tailored for Seniors: How About Sejong Osik with Your Parents?

◇Sejong National Arboretum is one of Sejong’s signature tourist attractions. Covering an area equivalent to 90 soccer fields, it offers a wealth of sights and artistic inspiration through its Four Seasons Exhibition

There is one question parents ask most often when you take them on a trip: "What are we going to eat?" You need not worry about meals here. For parents who emphasize the importance of a hearty breakfast from early in the morning, there is hardly a better destination. The protagonist is Sejong Special Self-Governing City, or Sejong—a place familiar from frequent appearances in the news but still somewhat unfamiliar as a travel destination. It would not be an exaggeration to call Sejong both the administrative capital and a destination the whole family can enjoy. The city offers a range of attractions, from its modern new downtown and its old downtown steeped in retro sensibility to its food, sights, and hands-on activities. There are many ways to enjoy Sejong as a travel destination, but Sejong Osik is highly recommended. Sejong Osik is a food-focused travel package based on the idea that a king in the Joseon era ate five times a day. It provides meals, accommodation, sightseeing, and transportation when needed. The price is reasonable, and above all, it is safe. It seems suitable even for sending parents or several other seniors on the trip in pairs. We experienced the taste and style of Sejong Osik—the so-called filial trip.

◇The marinated ribs at Sejong’s Sanjang Garden are served in a stone-grilled style. The subtle sweetness from peaches, a local specialty, whets the appetite. Photo provided by the Sejong City Culture and Tourism

▶ “Taste”: Harmony Created by Korean and Western Cuisine

The first meal on Sejong Osik is ribs at Sanjang Garden. Ribs are made by grilling meat marinated in sauce, but the flavor varies by region. The soy sauce and salt bases may be similar, yet even those who are not serious gourmets can detect subtle differences created by local agricultural specialties. The defining feature of the ribs at Sejong’s Sanjang Garden is their sweetness. The restaurant reportedly uses peaches, a local specialty. Perhaps for that reason, the gentle sweetness stimulates the appetite. Sanjang Garden offers three types of ribs: marinated ribs, spicy ribs, and tteokgalbi. They are served in a stone-grilled style. Since diners do not have to grill the meat themselves, they can simply order and enjoy it comfortably. As the meal unfolds amid relaxed conversation and the excitement of traveling in Sejong is filled by the marinated ribs, a thought crosses the mind: “Was Sejong a culinary destination all along?”

Wasn’t Sejong known solely as the administrative capital? The city chose food to transform its rigid urban image into that of a travel destination. That is why Sejong Osik, a culinary tourism program, was created. It is a type of food-focused package tour that combines gastronomy and sightseeing. Since last year, the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation has been selecting “Sejong’s Favorite Restaurants” and presenting day programs such as “Sejong’s Table.” These experiential programs can be enjoyed by taking a bus from Seoul or traveling by train to Osong Station. Following a pilot project, the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation plans to develop Sejong Osik into tourism content that will help revitalize the local economy.

◇Cafe Pleasure in Sejong is a sky-lounge café on the 49th floor. It offers sweeping views of Sejong, including major government buildings in the new city. Visitors can also see the site planned for the relocation of the

After filling up on ribs, it is time for dessert. Cafe Pleasure is the place in charge of Sejong’s desserts. This sky-lounge café on the 49th floor works its magic by turning the high-rise buildings, apartments, and major government offices scattered across Sejong’s new city into one expansive attraction. Parks and the arboretum stretch out before you. As you enjoy a variety of drinks and chat with your companions, your stomach clock starts acting up again. The fact that it rings at a time it normally would not is a sign that you are fully enjoying Sejong’s culinary offerings. The next stop is Fastars, where dinner awaits.

◇Fastars, which handles dinner on Sejong Osik, is an Italian home-style restaurant serving fig salad, prosciutto pizza, gambas al ajillo, various pastas and risottos, gnocchi, and steak. Considering that seniors enjoy

Fastars specializes in Italian home-style cuisine. By using local ingredients and connecting them to the everyday dining table, it has become one of Sejong’s representative restaurants. Local residents are also said to frequent the restaurant. Its signature dishes include fig salad, prosciutto pizza, gambas al ajillo, various pastas and risottos, gnocchi, and steak. Seniors today enjoy a variety of Western dishes alongside Korean food. Given that they often want to enjoy foods they cannot make at home, Fastars is an ideal place to visit with parents as part of Sejong Osik. Throughout the experience, Sejong Osik feels like content designed for seniors because “taste and comfort” are its foundation. Alcohol is also an essential part of a senior’s table. At Fastars, guests can enjoy yakju, traditional Korean rice liquor. The variety of yakju from the recently popular Baekgyeong Brewery is perfect for washing away the fatigue of the first day of a culinary trip.

◇The finale of Sejong Osik takes the form of a party where participants share food they have purchased at the market. The fun of choosing what to buy contributes to the participants’ high satisfaction. Photo provided by

One attraction of Sejong Osik is that it includes a stay at a gleaming hotel—something parents may enjoy even more than the traditional hanok accommodations they are often assumed to prefer. It is an ideal place to rest before the remaining activities on the itinerary. The hotel breakfast is more than sufficient for starting the day with a full stomach. The final meal of Sejong Osik takes place in Jochiwon, Sejong’s old downtown. The concept is a feast. The travelers divide into groups and purchase a main dish, dessert, and side dishes, then share them in the form of a potluck party. It may feel awkward at first, but as everyone samples the food the others have bought, the experience leaves an impressive final mark on the trip—one filled with novelty, excitement, and memories.

◇The Four Seasons Exhibition Greenhouse at Sejong National Arboretum is currently hosting a special exhibition offering a panoramic look at gardens from around the world, including the Garden of Five Colors painted by

▶ “Style”: Special Places to Enjoy the Arts and Leisure

Sejong Osik’s appeal lies in its guarantee of diverse food and comfortable accommodation. It offers a chance to relax with parents and other seniors. There is no need to make a detailed travel plan or arrange separate reservations. Another bonus is that participants can visit Sejong’s major tourist attractions between meals. That is Sejong’s hospitality.

◇The Presidential Archives Exhibition Hall recreates various spaces, including the presidential office and reception room at Cheong Wa Dae. Photo: Kim Se-hyeong

Sejong Osik first takes visitors to the Presidential Archives Exhibition Hall, where they can view records related to past presidents. One area recreates the presidential office at Cheong Wa Dae. Those who never had the chance to visit after Cheong Wa Dae was opened to the public may find it worth seeing. Sejong Lake Park is located near the Presidential Archives Exhibition Hall. A light walk around the Geumgang River reveals photo spots at various points along the route.

◇Sejong Lake Park is located near Sejong’s Presidential Archives Exhibition Hall. The park takes on a distinctive charm at night. Photo provided by the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation

Sejong National Arboretum is one of the signature tourist attractions encountered on Sejong Osik. Its scale is enormous—reportedly equivalent to 90 soccer fields. It is not easy to see the entire arboretum in a single day. If you visit Sejong National Arboretum as a tourist, the Four Seasons Exhibition Greenhouse is recommended. Well-tended flowers welcome visitors along the path from the entrance. The greenhouse’s greatest appeal is its warmth.

It is an ideal destination in the chilly autumn weather. Recently, it has also been hosting a special exhibition offering a panoramic view of gardens from around the world, including the Garden of Five Colors painted by Henri Matisse. Although it is a botanical garden, the Four Seasons Exhibition Greenhouse at Sejong National Arboretum maximizes its artistic atmosphere, creating the feeling of visiting an art museum. That is said to be its appeal.

◇Jochiwon, Sejong’s old downtown, is known for its large traditional market and is a good place to experience the local atmosphere. Photo: Kim Se-hyeong

Jochiwon, Sejong’s old downtown, is another place that should not be missed. It preserves an analog sensibility, and its local market, small cafés, and workshops tucked into the surrounding alleys offer a distinctive experience.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.