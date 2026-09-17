"I Thought It Was an STD"—Why the Genital Area Turned Dark and the Skin Peeled

Symptoms of a fixed drug eruption on the hand

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Even without sexual intercourse, anyone would be likely to suspect a sexually transmitted infection if the penis suddenly turned dark red, the skin began peeling, or ulcers developed. However, a recent report from Taiwan described two men who visited a hospital with similar symptoms and were both diagnosed with a hypersensitivity reaction to a specific medication.

Taiwanese media outlet TVBS introduced cases recently encountered by Chen Zhao-an, a urologist, during clinical practice.

The two men, aged 28 and 44, developed sudden black or purple lesions on their penises. They sought medical attention after the skin peeled or ulcers developed.

The two men had something in common. Neither had had sexual intercourse before the symptoms appeared, and both had recently caught a cold and taken medication.

Based on their medical histories and the appearance of the skin lesions, medical staff diagnosed both men with Fixed Drug Eruption (FDE).

This is a drug hypersensitivity reaction that occurs on the skin or mucous membranes after a specific medication is taken. One of its most distinctive features is that the lesion often recurs in the same area when the person takes the same medication again.

It may initially appear as a sharply defined red or purple patch. In some cases, blisters or skin ulcers may also develop. After the symptoms subside, brown or black pigmentation may remain.

The areas around the mouth and genitals are among the sites where FDE commonly occurs.

The problem is that it can be difficult to recognize the connection between a medication and the symptoms.

Medications that can cause FDE include some antibiotics and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Fever and pain relievers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen (paracetamol) are also known to be associated with the condition.

However, taking a medication containing a particular ingredient does not cause these symptoms in everyone. The condition can occur when a specific individual has a hypersensitivity reaction to a particular medication.

It is therefore important to remember the names of the medications taken. Prescription drugs are not the only possible causes; over-the-counter medicines such as cold remedies and painkillers can also be responsible. Keeping the medicine bag or packaging instead of throwing it away can be helpful.

In particular, if you have taken over-the-counter medication purchased locally after traveling abroad, it is advisable to check the product name and ingredients.

However, ulcers or blisters around the genitals should not automatically be assumed to be a drug allergy.

Sexually transmitted infections such as herpes and syphilis can also cause ulcers or lesions around the genitals. It is therefore dangerous to determine the cause based solely on whether sexual intercourse occurred.

Experts emphasized, "If dark red patches, blisters, peeling skin, or ulcers suddenly appear on the penis or external genitals, it is safer to have the cause checked by a urologist or dermatologist rather than applying medication on your own."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.