"Influenza Vaccines Should Be Temporarily Allowed to Be Transferred Between Medical Institutions"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Medical professionals have proposed measures to ensure a smooth supply of influenza vaccines.

The Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals, chaired by Choi Yong-jae, director of Uijeongbu Tuntun Children’s Hospital, said, "There have been three problems with influenza vaccine supplies: imbalance, insufficient supply and instability. We believe these issues have resulted not from a shortage of vaccines, but from problems with allocation and supply channels. We have therefore proposed four improvement measures to address the shortage, including allowing vaccines to be transferred between designated medical institutions."

The Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals said, "At medical sites administering vaccinations, an imbalance is emerging: while some institutions cannot obtain vaccines, stockpiles are building up at others." It added, "This year, national release approval for imported vaccines was granted from September 8 to 10, and delivery usually takes more than a week. With the Chuseok holiday, from September 24 to 26, also falling during this period, concerns about the problem are already growing."

The association also said, "The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) issued an influenza epidemic advisory for the 2026–2027 season at midnight on September 11. In week 36, the rate of patients suspected of having influenza was 25.3 per 1,000 outpatients—nearly twice the seasonal epidemic threshold of 12.9. The outbreak is also occurring more than a month earlier than last season, making it more important than ever for health authorities to exercise care and make greater efforts to prevent disruptions in influenza vaccine supplies."

The association argued, "To ensure that concerns about influenza vaccine supplies do not become reality, a temporary rule should allow vaccines to be transferred between designated medical institutions within the jurisdiction, with approval from the local public health center, so that institutions with vaccine stock can provide it to those facing shortages."

It also emphasized, "The quantities needed for children eligible for two doses must be reflected in the allocation formula."

The association explained, "Children aged at least six months and under nine years old who are receiving the vaccine for the first time must receive two doses four weeks apart. If each institution’s required quantity is calculated solely based on the number of eligible recipients, it will be set at one dose per person, creating a shortage for the second dose. The number of children eligible for two doses should therefore be multiplied by two and reflected in the calculation of each institution’s required quantity."

It further called for "the scheduled weekly delivery dates to be announced to medical institutions in advance."

The association requested, "The biggest reason medical institutions cannot finalize vaccine appointments is that they do not know when recipients will visit. If confirmed quantities and scheduled quantities are distinguished and communicated on a weekly basis, medical institutions can manage appointments within those limits." It also asked authorities to "reflect the Chuseok holiday period in the delivery plan." The Chuseok holiday runs from September 24 to 26, and if deliveries stop during that period, actual vaccinations will be postponed and may not be possible until October.

Regarding recent media reports that authorities are considering moving up the influenza vaccination schedule, the association said, "We strongly welcome the move. Prioritizing children would also help protect the health of older adults."

It added, "Parents of sick children should know that the first and second doses may be administered using vaccines from different manufacturers." It urged them not to "miss the vaccination period while waiting for a specific product."

Choi Yong-jae, chairman of the Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals, said, "During influenza vaccination periods, we have often seen situations in which one hospital struggles because it cannot place additional orders and therefore cannot schedule appointments, while another medical institution has unused stock remaining. I sincerely hope these cases will be addressed this year so that vaccinations are not delayed because vaccines are unavailable."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Choi Yong-jae, chairman of the Korean Association of Pediatric and Adolescent Hospitals

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.