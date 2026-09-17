Wearing a Dress and Wig, Murder Suspect Claims He Killed 80 People; Police Stunned

Photo credit: O Tempo

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 30s suspected of involvement in 16 murder cases in Brazil was arrested while fleeing in women’s clothing and carrying a two-year-old child. During police questioning, he claimed to have killed about 80 people over the course of his life, but the figure has not been verified.

According to local media outlets, including O Tempo, police in Brazil’s Paraíba state arrested 33-year-old Jorlan Alves da Silva on the 13th, local time, on suspicion of murder. He had been evading police pursuit for about 48 hours when he was caught. At the time, he was wearing a women’s dress, a wig, sandals and sunglasses, and was carrying a child about two years old.

Before that, police found a vehicle used by Silva and other suspects and stopped it for inspection. They first arrested one person inside the vehicle, but Silva managed to escape from the scene. Police continued the pursuit and eventually apprehended him.

At the time of his arrest, Silva was wearing a striped dress and a black wig. He also had on women’s sandals and dark sunglasses, and his fingernails were painted. Video footage showed short hair being revealed when police removed the wig.

The approximately two-year-old child he was carrying at the time was reportedly not a relative.

Police believe he was involved in 16 murders committed over roughly three months after his release from prison at the end of May. They suspect that he had at least four accomplices.

Investigators who took Silva to the police station were even more shocked.

He claimed that he had killed about 80 people over the course of his life and that he committed his first murder at the age of 13.

Police have since begun reviewing investigation files from unsolved murder cases.

Silva is reportedly a repeat offender who has served prison sentences for various crimes. According to police, he had spent about five to six years of his life in prison and was released at the end of May.

Brazilian media outlets have also reported that Silva may be linked to organized crime groups. However, Silva reportedly denied allegations that he belonged to any particular criminal organization.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.