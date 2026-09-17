"Sit Down!" Concertgoers Angered After Couple Proposes in Wedding Dress During Show

Photo credit: Weibo and South China Morning Post (SCMP)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A couple faced fierce backlash after publicly proposing during a concert by a famous Chinese singer, with other audience members complaining that the pair blocked their view.

Although it was a romantic event featuring a wedding dress and wedding favors, the atmosphere quickly turned cold when the proposal disrupted the performance.

According to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), a man seated near the front proposed to his girlfriend during a performance by Chinese folk singer Zhao Lei at Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing on the 12th.

The couple appeared to have coordinated the proposal in advance, as the woman was already wearing a wedding dress and veil.

The woman, apparently moved by the proposal, stood up, raised both arms and waved toward the stage.

The problem was that the two continued standing. Their bodies blocked the view of audience members seated behind them, prompting complaints from several parts of the venue. Footage from the scene shows multiple concertgoers shouting at the same time, "Sit down!"

The couple also threw candy to nearby audience members as a way of asking them to celebrate their marriage. Some people moved around to pick up the candy, briefly causing a commotion in the seating area. Security personnel eventually intervened and brought the situation under control, according to reports.

An audience member who filmed the scene told Chinese media that they had paid hundreds of thousands of won to attend the concert. The person said they did not oppose the proposal itself, but argued that the couple remained standing for more than five minutes, preventing people seated behind them from properly watching the stage. Others also said that some audience members were hit by candy as it was thrown.

The video spread across Chinese social media, sparking an ongoing online debate.

Many internet users argued, "People buy concert tickets to watch the singer perform," and said proposals that interfere with other audience members' viewing should be avoided. Others commented, "It is certainly something worth celebrating, but it should be done without inconveniencing others," adding, "If they had quietly exchanged rings or proposed after the concert, everyone would have celebrated with them."

Some, however, said, "Since it was an important, once-in-a-lifetime moment, couldn't people show a little understanding?"

After the controversy grew, reports emerged that a person believed to be a member of the couple had asked the person who filmed the scene to delete the video. The filmer said they had received a message from the individual saying that the matter had been reported to police. Local media also reported that the person involved had requested the video's deletion and contacted the police.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.