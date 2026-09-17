“Civil and Criminal Legal Proceedings to Be Pursued”... Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Begins Legal Action Over Illegal Comparative Advertising of ‘Kwangdong Gyeongokgo’

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical has begun legal action over another company’s allegedly illegal comparative advertising targeting ‘Kwangdong Gyeongokgo.’

According to Kwangdong Pharmaceutical, promotional materials such as posters and banners have recently been repeatedly displayed at pharmacies, directly comparing the ingredients, dosage, and price of Kwangdong Gyeongokgo with claims including “same ingredients and same dosage as Kwangdong Gyeongokgo” and “same ingredients at an affordable price.”

Under the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act’s Regulations on Safety of Pharmaceuticals, etc., pharmaceutical advertising is prohibited from disparaging, or appearing to disparage, other products regardless of whether the claims are factual.

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical determined that promotional activities highlighting a price difference by directly using its product as a comparison target violate the relevant regulations. It demanded that the pharmaceutical companies immediately stop the unfair comparative advertising and remove and retrieve promotional materials that had already been distributed. The company also stated that it plans to pursue the necessary civil and criminal legal proceedings against the companies involved.

A Kwangdong Pharmaceutical official emphasized, “Even when active ingredients and dosages are identical, differences in the characteristics of raw materials, excipients, and manufacturing processes can affect efficacy and bioavailability. Therefore, objective and accurate information must be provided so that consumers are not misled.” The official added, “We will respond firmly to this matter to protect consumers and establish a sound market order.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.