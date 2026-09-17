Woori Financial Group to Release New Campaign Video Supporting the National Team at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on the 18th

Woori Financial Group, an official sponsor of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) and the Korean national team, Team Korea, will release a new campaign video supporting the national team at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on the 18th.

The video, narrated by Woori Financial Group advertising model IU, will air across various media channels, including television, YouTube, social media, and outdoor billboards during the Asian Games. Woori Financial Group also plans to operate a Team Korea Fan Park and hold a cheering event at the 2026 Woori MOMO Con social contribution concert, which will take place at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on the 19th, the opening day of the Asian Games.

◇Woori Dream Bridge. Photo provided by Woori Financial Group

In cooperation with KSOC, Woori Financial Group has incorporated Woori Dream Bridge, a social contribution initiative that will provide long-term support to promising athletes in less popular sports from 2026 through 2036, into the campaign. Sponsored athletes Yang Tae-jun, Gu Seoni, and Kim Ye-won appear in the advertisement and deliver a message supporting both today's national team athletes and tomorrow's national team athletes.

Park Jun-tae, head of brand strategy at Woori Financial Holdings, said, "As an official sponsor of KSOC, Woori Financial Group hopes that the sweat and hard work of our Korean national team athletes will bear fruit at this Asian Games. We will spare no support so that youth athletes who grow through Woori Dream Bridge can shine as members of the Korean national team at the next Olympic Games and Asian Games."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.