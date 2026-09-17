KB Kookmin Card and Mastercard to Hold Tokyo Marathon 2027 Entry Event Through the End of the Month

◇"Tokyo Marathon 2027" entry event. Image courtesy of KB Kookmin Card

KB Kookmin Card, together with Mastercard, is holding an event through the end of the month that offers entry to the "Tokyo Marathon 2027" to customers with Mastercard-branded KB Marathon Cards.

The runner-focused KB Marathon Card offers discounts across various categories, including tickets and store purchases through the Runnerble running app, sports businesses, over-the-top (OTT) services, hospitals and pharmacies.

The "Tokyo Marathon 2027" is a 42.195-kilometer full-course marathon held in central Tokyo. It is the first race in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, which is considered one of the world's eight major marathon events. The race is scheduled for March 7 next year, and the entry fee is $230 (USD). Customers who pay the entry fee with a Mastercard-branded KB Kookmin Card can also receive an $11 (USD) waiver on baggage storage fees.

The event is open to customers who spend at least 1 million won with a KB Marathon Card by the 30th of this month and apply through the event page. A total of 20 winners will be selected by lottery and given entry eligibility for the Tokyo Marathon 2027. Winners will be able to participate without going through the separate general-entry lottery. Details on race registration and payment of the entry fee will be provided individually to the winners.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.