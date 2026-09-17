Hanwha Life Launches Campaign to Support Asian Games Esports National Team, Releases Video and Holds Fan Participation Event

◇Hanwha Life's official partner brand campaign for the Asian Games esports national team. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Life.

Hanwha Life, the exclusive official sponsor in the financial sector of South Korea's esports national team, has launched a campaign supporting the esports athletes competing at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Hanwha Life signed an official sponsorship agreement with the Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) last March and is supporting South Korea's national esports teams across nine disciplines at the Asian Games.

The campaign centers on video content featuring the national team members and esports fans showing their support. During the Games, Hanwha Life will also release follow-up content featuring match results and key moments.

In addition, 100 participants selected by lottery from those who leave supportive comments on the campaign content on the official YouTube and Instagram accounts will receive limited-edition long mouse pads featuring images of the national team members.

Hanwha Life has continued its brand activities through esports since founding the professional gaming team Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) in 2018. Three HLE players were selected for South Korea's League of Legends national team for the Asian Games.

A Hanwha Life representative said, "We will support the challenge of South Korea's esports national team players at the Asian Games and build excitement for the Games together with fans through various participation events." The representative added, "We will continue to communicate naturally with younger generations through esports and expand Hanwha Life's differentiated brand experience."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.