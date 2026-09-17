The Korean Atopic Dermatitis Association Launches 'MyTOPI' Campaign, Unveils Five Characters

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Atopic Dermatitis Association, led by President Lee Yang-won, announced that it is launching the 'MyTOPI' campaign. The campaign highlights the symptoms and disease experiences that vary from patient to patient and helps patients better understand and express their conditions.

The campaign uses relatable language and content to raise awareness of the diverse symptoms of atopic dermatitis and the challenges patients face in daily life. It also enables patients to record their symptoms and changes over time. The campaign's name, 'MyTOPI,' combines 'My' and 'Atopy' and represents the diverse atopic dermatitis experiences of individual patients. Starting with five 'MyTOPI' characters, the association will sequentially release social media content featuring real patient experiences, along with the 'MyTOPI Diary,' which allows users to record their symptoms and treatment journeys.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that requires long-term management as symptoms repeatedly improve and worsen. Symptoms vary among patients in terms of affected areas, severity, patterns of aggravation, and impact on daily life. Recurrent skin lesions and itching can place a burden on daily activities, causing sleep problems, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. In addition, because symptoms change over time, it may be difficult to fully understand the changes and disease burden a patient normally experiences based only on their condition at the time of a medical visit. Patients should therefore monitor and record their symptoms and changes on an ongoing basis in daily life.

The Korean Atopic Dermatitis Association first looked to the everyday language patients use to describe their symptoms and affected areas. It is introducing five 'MyTOPI' characters that embody different disease experiences. The characters were developed in collaboration with BENNY, a signature character created by artist Gu Gyeong-seon, who has consistently portrayed everyday life and personal experiences related to disease through approachable characters and storytelling.

The 'MyTOPI' characters consist of five types: EolTOPI, representing symptoms on the face; BamTOPI, depicting nighttime symptoms and sleep-related difficulties; MamTOPI, expressing the emotional challenges caused by the disease; SonTOPI, representing symptoms affecting the hands; and WanTOPI, symbolizing the management of the disease while controlling symptoms. Through these characters, the campaign aims to portray the different symptoms and everyday difficulties experienced by people with atopic dermatitis in a more approachable way.

The association will then release social media content based on the experiences of actual atopic dermatitis patients. By introducing various situations patients face because of their symptoms, it plans to deepen understanding and build empathy regarding the impact of atopic dermatitis on daily life.

Finally, the association plans to release the 'MyTOPI Diary,' which patients can use to record their symptoms and treatment journeys and refer to during medical visits. Available in both digital and physical formats, the diary is designed to help patients understand their condition in greater detail by documenting changes in symptoms and treatment. The records can be used to share their symptoms and treatment experiences with medical professionals during consultations.

Lee Yang-won, president of The Korean Atopic Dermatitis Association, said, "Atopic dermatitis can affect patients' daily lives in many ways, including not only skin symptoms but also sleep and emotional difficulties, and these experiences vary from patient to patient." She added, "I hope the MyTOPI campaign will encourage patients to carefully monitor and record the symptoms and difficulties they experience. I also hope it will help them share these experiences fully with their medical professionals and discuss a disease-management approach suited to their individual needs." Meanwhile, the MyTOPI campaign content will be available through The Korean Atopic Dermatitis Association's Instagram channel, 'Atopy World,' and its website.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Characters from the 'MyTOPI' campaign

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.