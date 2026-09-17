Deciding on Gynecological Surgery Based Solely on Online Reviews?... "Treatment Can Differ Even for the Same Condition"

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[Sportschosun] Jang Jong-ho, reporter: "Blindly relying on online reviews to decide whether to undergo surgery should be avoided."

One of the first things women considering surgery for uterine fibroids or uterine and ovarian conditions do is search online. They look up hospital names and search for terms such as "uterine fibroid surgery reviews," "robotic surgery reviews," "hospital stay," and "postoperative pain," using the stories of patients with similar experiences as a reference. It is natural to want to hear from people who have undergone the procedure before making a major decision such as surgery. However, the number of reviews posted online alone is not enough to determine whether a hospital is right for an individual patient.

Park Hwang-shin, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Incheon Sejong Hospital, noted, "Online reviews reflect individual experiences," adding, "Even when patients undergo the same surgery for the same condition, their experiences during surgery and recovery can vary depending on their age and health, the severity of the condition, the scope of the surgery, and their history of previous operations. Not every patient publicly shares their treatment experience online."

He continued, "It is difficult to conclude that the quality of medical care or surgery is high simply because there are many reviews. Conversely, medical staff or a healthcare system cannot be judged based on a lack of reviews." He emphasized, "Online reviews are reference material for researching hospitals, not an absolute basis for deciding whether to undergo surgery."

Even in the case of uterine fibroids, treatment is not determined by size alone. Doctors consider the fibroids' size, location, and number, as well as symptoms such as increased menstrual bleeding, anemia, pelvic pain, and pressure; the patient's age; and plans for future pregnancy before determining a course of treatment. If there are no symptoms or particular problems, doctors may monitor the condition. Depending on the patient's condition, medication or surgery may also be considered.

Even when surgery is necessary, not every patient undergoes the same procedure. The appropriate surgical method may vary depending on the size and location of the fibroids, their relationship to surrounding organs, and whether the patient has previously undergone abdominal surgery.

Minimally invasive procedures that have recently gained attention in gynecology—including laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, and single-port robotic surgery—are not suitable for every patient. Physicians must determine the appropriate method by considering the condition being treated, the scope of the surgery, and the patient's history of previous operations.

Experts emphasize that, rather than blindly trusting online reviews, patients should first determine whether they can receive a thorough explanation of their condition and the proposed surgical method.

Patients should ask their doctors directly why surgery is necessary, whether other treatment options are available, why a particular surgical method is being considered, and what the expected recovery process will be.

It is also important to consider whether the medical setting allows patients to ask questions comfortably and receive sufficient explanations. Patients should also check in advance how the surgical schedule, hospital stay, and postoperative care will be handled.

In particular, patients who have previously undergone abdominal surgery or multiple operations should fully inform their medical team of their surgical history and consult them about the method best suited to their current condition.

Park Hwang-shin, chief of obstetrics and gynecology, emphasized, "Ultimately, what matters is not 'what surgery did someone else undergo?' but 'what treatment do I need?'" He added, "Online reviews should be used as a starting point for researching hospitals, but the final decision should be made after consulting thoroughly with medical professionals based on one's test results and medical condition." He continued, "What reviews show is someone else's experience. What I need to find out is the treatment I need."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Park Hwang-shin, chief of obstetrics and gynecology

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.