Can Teenagers Develop Ovarian Tumors, Too? They Can Be Easy to Mistake for Simple Menstrual Cramps

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "Teenagers can develop ovarian tumors, too."

Song Min-kyung, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Incheon Sejong Hospital, said, "Diseases affecting the ovaries are often thought to be a problem for adult women." She added, "However, once puberty has passed and ovulation begins, various lesions can develop in the ovaries, and teenagers can also develop ovarian tumors."

She continued, "In fact, a teenager in her mid-teens recently visited Incheon Sejong Hospital, where a tumor approximately 8 cm in size was found in her left ovary and treated with single-port robotic surgery." She emphasized, "Recurring abdominal pain or menstrual irregularities should not be dismissed lightly."

◇ Ovarian Tumors in Teenagers May Be Discovered Without Symptoms

Ovarian masses, including ovarian tumors, can develop in teenagers in connection with ovulation. Functional tumors related to ovulation may also disappear naturally without special treatment.

The problem is that symptoms are not always obvious. As a tumor grows or presses on surrounding tissues, it may cause discomfort or pain in the lower abdomen and a feeling of abdominal bloating. In some cases, the only sign may be a change in menstrual patterns.

It can also be problematic when symptoms are present but are taken lightly. Teenagers often consider abdominal pain or menstrual cramps relatively common and delay seeking medical care. During busy periods filled with schoolwork and academic demands, they may simply endure the discomfort.

Chief Song emphasized, "The most important thing is to observe whether changes different from usual keep recurring." She added, "If unusual pain repeatedly occurs or pain during menstruation continues to the point that it makes daily life difficult, it is important to identify the cause rather than assuming it is merely menstrual cramps."

The symptom requiring particular attention in cases of ovarian tumors is sudden, severe abdominal pain.

When a tumor or cyst is present in the ovary, ovarian torsion can occur as the ovary twists around the surrounding tissues. This causes sudden, severe pain in one side of the lower abdomen. Nausea and vomiting may also occur.

When ovarian torsion occurs, blood flow to the ovary may be reduced or blocked, making prompt diagnosis and treatment important.

The larger an ovarian tumor is, the more its risk of causing ovarian torsion should be considered. However, the risk cannot be determined solely by whether it exceeds a particular size.

For this reason, anyone experiencing symptoms such as sudden pain should promptly seek medical attention for an accurate assessment.

The discovery of an ovarian mass or lesion does not necessarily mean that surgery is required.

For teenagers with ovarian tumors, the treatment approach is determined by considering the tumor's size and shape, its internal characteristics, the presence or absence of symptoms, and changes over time. In cases of simple functional tumors, doctors may monitor the condition for a certain period to see whether the tumor disappears naturally.

However, surgical treatment may be considered when a tumor is large or continues to grow, when symptoms such as pain recur, or when complications such as ovarian torsion or rupture are a concern.

When performing ovarian surgery on teenagers, it is important to consider future ovarian function as well as treating the lesion.

Even when surgery is necessary, doctors determine the treatment method while considering whether normal ovarian tissue can be preserved as much as possible.

◇ Teenagers Should Pay Attention to Their Menstrual Cycles

Ovarian tumors are not the only gynecological condition that requires attention during adolescence.

Severe menstrual cramps do not necessarily mean that a disease is present. However, if the pain worsens over time or remains severe enough to make school or daily life difficult even after taking painkillers, other conditions should be evaluated.

However, teenagers may experience temporarily irregular menstrual cycles during puberty, so they should not be assessed by the same standards used for adults. It is important to evaluate the pattern of symptoms and changes in the menstrual cycle comprehensively.

Song Min-kyung, chief of Incheon Sejong Hospital, advised, "Adolescence is a time of significant physical change. Once you begin menstruating, simply knowing and recording your usual cycle and level of pain can help you monitor changes in your body." She added, "If even a small change keeps recurring or interferes with daily life, the first step in protecting your health is to visit a hospital and accurately identify the cause with a specialist rather than dismissing it by thinking, 'I'm young, so it must be fine.'"

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Song Min-kyung, chief

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.