Korea University Anam Hospital Launches Asia-Pacific's First 'Medibus' with Smart Video Telemedicine Infrastructure on a Mobile Clinic Bus

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Korea University Anam Hospital, led by Hospital Director Han, Seung Beom, has applied Cisco Korea's technology to the 'KUM-C Bus,' a mobile clinic bus used for medical outreach, to establish smart video telemedicine infrastructure. The hospital has launched the Asia-Pacific region's first 'Medibus.'

The Medibus enhances the KUM-C Bus's existing medical services with smart video telemedicine infrastructure, strengthening its capacity at medical outreach sites. Patients and on-site medical staff can now be connected in real time with specialists at the hospital.

The event marking the Medibus's launch on the 17th was attended by key figures including Korea University Anam Hospital Director Han, Seung Beom; Bae Seong-cheol, director of management administration; Chu Young-soo, director of nursing; Kim Won-cheol, deputy head of the Medical Social Work Team; Jihee Choi, CEO of Cisco Korea; Hwang Seung-hee, senior vice president; Lim Geun-soo, director; Jung Myung-chul, chairman of ETEVERS GROUP; and Jo Shin-ui, vice president of E-Tech System.

The KUM-C Bus has provided medical outreach by visiting medically underserved people and residents in areas where access to medical institutions is difficult. Although it allows medical staff and equipment to be brought directly to patients, its capabilities have been limited when care requires specialized judgment because it is difficult for specialists from every field to visit an outreach site.

The newly established smart video telemedicine infrastructure addresses the physical constraints of existing medical outreach services. When a patient requires an in-depth diagnosis at an outreach site, the system connects the patient and on-site staff in real time with specialists at Anam Hospital through Cisco's high-performance secure network, including next-generation firewalls and wireless access points, as well as an integrated collaboration solution based on Webex by Cisco.

In particular, Cisco Room Kit EQ and Cisco Board Pro, which feature AI-powered automatic speaker framing and noise cancellation, enable advanced data transmission, including the real-time sharing of X-ray images between the on-site clinical PC and medical staff at the main hospital, even when specialists cannot participate in person. This has expanded both the range and the level of expertise of medical services available at the site.

Han, Seung Beom, director of Korea University Anam Hospital, said, "By establishing this smart video telemedicine infrastructure and connecting on-site medical staff with specialists at the hospital in real time, we can further enhance the expertise of care provided at medical outreach sites." He added, "By connecting patients and the hospital more closely so that appropriate medical care can reach those who need help, we will continue to put patients first and provide medical outreach for medically underserved areas and neighbors in need."

Jihee Choi, CEO of Cisco Korea, stated, "Through the Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, Cisco has built a 'hyper-connected healthcare infrastructure' that enables people anywhere in the country to receive the same level of care available at a main hospital." She continued, "We are deeply honored that Cisco technology, which pursues an inclusive future for all, is enabling collaboration among medical professionals beyond physical limitations and providing patients with an equitable healthcare experience. We will continue to actively support efforts to ensure that technology leads to meaningful, human connections in medical settings."

Meanwhile, the Medibus is a mobile healthcare model launched by Cisco to reduce gaps in care in areas with limited access to medical services, initially focusing on Europe, including Germany. It combines information and communications technology with a mobile clinic, connecting on-site medical staff with specialists at external medical institutions and enabling medical care and collaboration among healthcare professionals even in locations far from medical facilities.

Korea University Anam Hospital is expected to actively use the Medibus for medical outreach targeting medically underserved areas and vulnerable groups. By combining in-person care from on-site medical staff with real-time collaboration from specialists in various fields, the hospital plans to further enhance the quality of its medical outreach services.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.