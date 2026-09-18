A “Heartless” Mother Made Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Watch Her Have Sex with Her Affair Partner

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman who took her 3-year-old daughter to the scene of her affair has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term.

According to local media outlets, including News.com, the 35-year-old woman living in Perth, Australia, pleaded guilty to 18 charges related to child sexual exploitation.

The investigation found that the woman had been living separately from her husband over sexual issues after 13 years of marriage.

At her husband's suggestion, she joined a so-called “partner-swapping” gathering, where she met another couple and eventually began an affair with the other man.

The man repeatedly asked her to involve either his daughter or her daughter in the couple's sexual activities.

The woman initially resisted, but eventually complied with his demands and took her 3-year-old daughter there to watch them.

Messages exchanged between the two were submitted to the court as evidence.

A video of the incident, recorded on the man's phone, was later submitted as additional evidence.

The court pointed out that the woman's crimes were intentional and planned, and that she had seriously abandoned her duty to protect her young daughter.

It added that, particularly because the child victim was only three years old, the woman had seriously breached the protective and caregiving duties expected of a mother.

In court, the woman claimed that she had not thought the man would harm her young daughter and believed the girl would merely be in the same space without taking part in the act itself.

However, the judge rejected her explanation.

The judge stressed, "Given the circumstances indicating that the man had discussed it with the woman, it is difficult to accept her explanation that she believed he would not harm the child." The judge then rebuked her for taking her young daughter to the scene despite her duty to protect her.

The judge said the case fell into a particularly serious category among child sex crimes and sentenced the woman to 10 years and 9 months in prison.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.