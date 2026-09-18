"Let's play together!" Pet dog wags its tail and offers a toy to burglar, leaving homeowners baffled

Photo credit: Los Angeles Times (LA Times)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video of a pet dog approaching a stranger who broke into a home with a toy and seemingly asking him to play has drawn attention.

Even while the intruder took food from the refrigerator and napped, the dog reportedly brought him toys several times and wagged its tail.

According to the Los Angeles Times and other U.S. media outlets, the bizarre scene, which recently unfolded at a home in San Diego, California, was captured in full by the security cameras installed by the homeowner.

The couple who owned the home received a security alert while on a flight home after their trip.

The footage showed a stranger taking a ladder from behind the house and climbing up to a second-floor window. After entering the home, the man took off his clothes and shoes, then sat and rested near the entryway. He also took yogurt, turkey, cheese and other food from the refrigerator and ate it. Later, he was seen taking a nap inside the house.

But what worried the homeowners most was not the food or their belongings. It was the dogs inside the house.

At the time, the house had a dachshund and a four-year-old golden retriever named Nash. Although Nash was a large golden retriever weighing about 41 kilograms, he behaved in a completely unexpected way after spotting the stranger.

Instead of barking at or threatening the intruder, Nash approached with a toy in his mouth. The footage captured Nash repeatedly circling the intruder while carrying the toy, seemingly encouraging him to play. He was confirmed to have brought the toy at least three times.

The intruder showed little reaction to Nash's enthusiastic invitation to play. Nash remained relatively calm while the man stayed in the house.

The couple called the police as soon as they watched the footage.

Responding officers arrested the man as he tried to flee.

Even amid the confusion, Nash did not change his behavior. He also approached the police officers with a toy in his mouth and greeted them warmly.

The homeowner said, "Nash usually runs around and barks before a stranger enters the house, but once someone is inside, he seems to think it's time to play."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.