GS, KEPCO Join Forces to Advance Workplace Safety and AI Transformation at SMEs

Courtesy of GS

On the 18th, GS signed a mutual cooperation memorandum of understanding with Korea Electric Power (KEPCO) at the KEPCO Art Center in Seocho District, Seoul, to advance workplace safety and AI transformation among SMEs.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kim Jin-a, an executive director at GS, and Yoo Jung-soo, head of KEPCO's SME and Venture Business Office.

The agreement aims to support safe working environments and stronger AI capabilities among KEPCO's partner SMEs while laying the foundation for shared growth between the two companies.

Under the agreement, the two companies will identify partner SMEs and promote the adoption of AIR (AI Risk Assessment), jointly plan and operate programs to strengthen SMEs' AX capabilities, and establish a performance management system for collaborative projects.

AIR is a safety-management AI agent developed by GS employees working at worksites. When work-related information is entered, it analyzes risk factors and safety measures to assist in preparing risk assessment reports.

It is currently deployed at more than 250 worksites, where it is used to improve the efficiency of safety-management operations.

KEPCO will support the identification of participating SMEs, the selection of SMEs for AIR pilot operations, and implementation of the initiative. GS, serving as the AX implementation partner, will oversee AIR deployment and the planning and operation of the AX capabilities enhancement program.

The AX capabilities enhancement program will use GS's AX platform, MISO. Alongside AIR adoption, the two companies plan to link the initiative with AI training to strengthen partner SMEs' ability to apply the technology at worksites.

They also plan to develop new cooperation models linking workplace safety at SMEs with AI transformation.

A GS representative said, "We believe we can create meaningful change by combining the trust KEPCO has built with its partner SMEs and its understanding of worksites with GS's accumulated experience in worksite-focused innovation."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.