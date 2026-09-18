"Mild cognitive impairment is not a definitive diagnosis of dementia; it is a time to identify and address the cause"

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[Sportschosun, reporter Jang Jong-ho] Interest in mild cognitive impairment has grown recently after actor Jeon Won-joo publicly disclosed her diagnosis.

However, an individual's condition or future course should not be judged based on just a few scenes shown on television. Mild cognitive impairment involves a decline in cognitive functions such as memory, language, attention, concentration and judgment, while independent daily activities—including taking medication, managing money and using public transportation—are generally maintained. It is distinct from dementia, in which independence in daily life is clearly impaired. With guidance from Dong Woo Kang, a professor of psychiatry at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, here is a summary of mild cognitive impairment.

◇The phrase "pre-dementia stage" is only half right—10.9% progress to dementia each year

Mild cognitive impairment is often called a "pre-dementia stage," but not everyone with the condition develops dementia. It is a clinical syndrome that can arise from multiple causes rather than a single disease. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a common cause, but cerebrovascular disease, Lewy body disease, depression, sleep disorders, medication side effects, thyroid disease, vitamin B12 deficiency, and hearing or vision loss can also cause or worsen the condition.

Diagnosis is based on a comprehensive assessment of medical history and daily functioning, standardized cognitive tests, blood tests and brain MRI scans. There is no medication used universally for all patients. Treatment consists of addressing the underlying cause, managing risk factors and, for confirmed AD, selectively using disease-modifying treatment. Before considering such treatment, the underlying pathology must be confirmed through amyloid PET or cerebrospinal fluid testing.

An analysis of 89 studies published in 2025, involving 33,115 people with mild cognitive impairment, found that over an average follow-up of 5.2 years, dementia developed in 41.5% of patients treated at specialist clinics and 27% of community-based participants. The annual conversion rates were 10.9% and 5.9%, respectively. Specialist clinics typically see patients with more pronounced symptoms or higher risk, which generally leads to higher reported conversion rates.

In both settings, however, about half of the participants maintained their cognitive status during the follow-up period, while some recovered to the normal range. An individual's risk varies according to AD pathology, the severity and progression rate of memory impairment, brain atrophy and vascular damage, age and genetic factors. Rather than determining a prognosis based solely on the diagnosis, it is therefore important to identify the cause and monitor changes over time.

◇The impact of lifestyle management on mild cognitive impairment

The impact of lifestyle management on mild cognitive impairment also deserves attention. A study analyzing 33 randomized trials involving 1,996 people found that aerobic exercise produced a relatively clear improvement in overall cognitive function among people with mild cognitive impairment, along with a smaller but meaningful benefit for memory. Computerized cognitive training, analyzed in 18 studies involving 1,059 people, also produced a moderate improvement in cognitive test scores.

The U.S. POINTER Study followed 2,111 people aged 60 to 79 who were at risk of cognitive decline for two years. The group that received structured professional support for exercise, a healthy diet, cognitive and social activities, and blood pressure and blood glucose management showed greater cognitive improvement than the group that received lifestyle guidance alone. The findings show that managing several lifestyle factors together can produce measurable changes within two years.

In practice, people should aim for about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week and strength training twice a week, adjusted to their health status. Cognitive training should gradually increase in difficulty and cover memory, attention and executive function evenly. A diet centered on vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish and nuts, along with quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, getting sufficient sleep, correcting hearing and vision problems, treating depression and sleep apnea, and maintaining social interaction, is also important. High blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol should be managed consistently.

The 2024 Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention, and care estimated that 14 modifiable factors may be associated with approximately 45% of all dementia cases. This does not mean that an individual's risk will be reduced by exactly 45%; rather, it indicates that preventable factors account for a substantial share of dementia risk.

◇Why should amyloid be removed "early"?

In AD, amyloid-beta protein continuously forms deposits, or plaques, for about 20 years before symptoms appear. The disease then progresses through the spread of tau protein and neuronal damage. Because lost neurons are difficult to restore, the goal of treatment is not to return memory to its original state but to slow the rate of cognitive and functional decline.

In an 18-month trial involving people with amyloid-positive mild cognitive impairment or mild AD dementia, lecanemab slowed the worsening of cognitive and daily functioning by about 27% and substantially reduced amyloid deposits in the brain. In a 36-month follow-up, the group that began treatment from the outset was about 30% less likely to progress to the next stage than the group that started treatment 18 months later. In a three-year follow-up of donanemab, the early-treatment group had a 27% lower risk of progression, and more than three out of four patients assessed about 18 months into treatment reached the target for amyloid removal.

These findings show the importance of removing amyloid early, when neuronal damage is less extensive. However, the approach cannot be applied to everyone with mild cognitive impairment. AD pathology must first be confirmed, and MRI scans and specialist evaluations are needed before and after treatment because of the risks of brain swelling and microbleeds.

AD pathology alone cannot explain all cognitive decline.

A 2022 study of 248 amyloid-positive older adults found that tau was most closely associated with cognitive decline. Tau levels alone explained about 46% to 47% of the differences in cognitive function among the participants. Amyloid accounted for about 16%, while brain atrophy accounted for about 25% to 29%. In changes over time, the pathway in which amyloid accumulated, tau spread and brain atrophy followed explained about half of the differences in cognitive decline.

This does not mean that the remaining half is entirely attributable to lifestyle. Cerebrovascular damage, other brain diseases, synaptic health, cognitive reserve built through education and intellectual activity, depression, sleep disorders, hearing and vision loss, systemic diseases and medications can all have an impact. Even when people have the same amounts of amyloid and tau, the timing and rate of symptom development may vary depending on these conditions.

Anti-amyloid treatment and lifestyle management should therefore be pursued together. Medication reduces amyloid, while managing blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol; treating depression and sleep problems; exercising and engaging in cognitive training; moderating smoking and alcohol use; and addressing social isolation can help protect cerebrovascular health and the brain's resilience.

Professor Dong Woo Kang advised, "If, during family gatherings, a family member repeatedly asks the same question, becomes confused on a familiar route, makes mistakes managing medication or money, or shows marked apathy or personality changes, it is advisable to document the incidents and seek an evaluation at a specialist center. Mild cognitive impairment is not a confirmed diagnosis of dementia; it is an important time to identify the cause and intervene on risk factors that can be changed."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Dong Woo Kang

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.