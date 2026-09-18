Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital Launches Development of Intelligent BrainSaver Platform to "Secure Stroke Patients' Golden Window with AI"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, led by Hospital Director Jo Jae-ho, has officially launched the Regional Medical Innovation R&D Project to transform the emergency stroke care system in the Gangwon region.

Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital held a meeting of the lead and joint institutions for the Regional Medical Innovation R&D Project at 4 p.m. on the 16th at Doheon Hall in its research building. The meeting focused on establishing the project's direction and a detailed cooperation system among the participating institutions.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, the lead institution; JLK, a joint research institution; and Hallym University. Participants shared the project's overall direction and first-year goals, and discussed each institution's specific tasks and responsibilities, ways to cooperate, and the schedule for future activities.

They also reviewed in detail plans for linking research data, research procedures, each institution's responsibilities, and matters requiring cooperation. The participants organized the working-level cooperation framework around key first-year milestones and short-term action items, while also establishing plans to operate regular working-level meetings for ongoing information sharing and close collaboration.

The project is part of the Regional Medical Innovation R&D Project led by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and jointly pursued by Gangwon State and Chuncheon. In the Gangwon region, the project titled "Development and Demonstration of an Intelligent BrainSaver Platform to Secure the Critical Treatment Window for Stroke Patients" was selected as the flagship project.

The project aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) to connect the entire process organically, from the scene where a stroke emergency occurs through patient transport, diagnosis, and treatment after hospital arrival. By rapidly linking patients' conditions with their medical information, the platform will support transport to medical institutions capable of providing appropriate treatment and assist treatment decisions. The goal is to secure the critical treatment window for stroke patients and improve outcomes.

Son Jong-hee, a professor of neurology and vice president for research who serves as the principal investigator, said, "This meeting marks the starting point for all participating institutions to share the project's goals and responsibilities and establish a practical cooperation system. We will connect each institution's expertise and capabilities so that the research findings can be used in actual regional medical settings and lead to better treatment outcomes for stroke patients."

Lee Jae-jun, president of Hallym University Medical Center and head of the research institute at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, said, "It is highly meaningful that the Regional Medical Innovation R&D Project representing the Gangwon region has officially begun. I hope this research will present a new emergency stroke care model that overcomes the limitations of regional healthcare and serve as an opportunity to advance the essential and emergency medical care system in the Gangwon region."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

From the fifth person from the left: Professor Choi Hyuk-jae of neurosurgery, Professor Lee Sang-hwa of neurology, Professor Son Jong-hee of neurology and vice president for research, Lee Jae-jun, president of Hallym

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.