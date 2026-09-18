Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong Significantly Expands Angiography and Cardiac-Procedure Infrastructure, Upgrading Specialized Treatment System

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong has substantially expanded its angiography and cardiac-procedure infrastructure to provide faster, more precise treatment for conditions ranging from cardiovascular disease and arrhythmias to abdominal and peripheral vascular disorders. In the cardiovascular field, the hospital established a new cardiac electrophysiology laboratory dedicated to arrhythmias and expanded its procedural capabilities. It also relocated its abdominal angiography suite to a larger facility and introduced advanced angiography equipment. These changes have created an environment where emergency patients and those requiring complex procedures can receive faster, smoother care.

By establishing a new procedure room dedicated to arrhythmias, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong expanded the capacity of its existing cardiovascular imaging suite for coronary artery disease testing and interventional procedures. Previously, the suite handled coronary artery interventions, structural heart disease procedures such as TAVI, and arrhythmia procedures. With the addition of a dedicated arrhythmia procedure room, the hospital can now focus more closely on coronary artery disease testing and interventions, as well as structural heart disease procedures. The hospital also added specialized medical staff, strengthening its ability to respond to cardiovascular emergencies such as acute myocardial infarction that require rapid treatment. It now has a care system capable of performing even complex procedures more smoothly.

The hospital newly established a cardiac electrophysiology laboratory, or a procedure room dedicated to arrhythmia treatment. The number of arrhythmia patients has risen sharply in recent years due to population aging and advances in diagnostic technology, while the field has rapidly developed as testing and treatment methods have diversified. Arrhythmias require accurate diagnosis and a range of treatments tailored to each patient's condition, from medication to catheter ablation. To treat atrial fibrillation, which is increasing significantly, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong has continued to strengthen its capabilities, recently introducing pulsed-field ablation (PFA).

PFA is a treatment that uses short, intense electric fields instead of radiofrequency or cryogenic energy to block abnormal electrical signals that trigger atrial fibrillation. Because it does not use thermal energy, it can reduce the risk of damage to surrounding tissue. It also offers the advantage of significantly shortening procedure times compared with conventional radiofrequency ablation. Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong has all types of pulsed-field ablation and radiofrequency catheter ablation devices currently available in South Korea. With the establishment of the dedicated procedure room, the hospital can perform everything from arrhythmia testing to procedures more quickly and smoothly, providing patients with prompt and safe treatment.

The hospital also expanded and relocated its abdominal angiography suite, which is used to diagnose and treat various conditions, including liver cancer, bleeding, and abdominal and peripheral vascular diseases. Alongside the relocation and expansion, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong introduced the advanced ARTIS icono ceiling angiography system, upgrading its interventional treatment environment.

ARTIS icono ceiling supports high-speed 3D imaging in 2.5 seconds, reducing the amount of time patients must hold their breath and minimizing image blurring caused by breathing. Its deep-learning-based automatic bone removal function clearly visualizes blood vessels, allowing physicians to identify the location of lesions and vascular structures more accurately. The system is designed to reduce radiation exposure while maintaining high image quality, which can also lessen the burden of examinations and procedures on patients.

The abdominal angiography suite performs a range of procedures, including transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) for liver cancer, embolization for gastrointestinal and traumatic bleeding, and procedures for abdominal aortic aneurysms. It also treats peripheral vascular conditions such as lower-extremity arterial occlusion, diabetic foot, dialysis access disease, and deep vein thrombosis. The suite is also used for nonvascular interventional procedures, including biliary and abscess drainage, providing a broad range of interventional treatments for emergency bleeding, vascular disease, and tumors.

With this infrastructure expansion, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong has established a specialized procedure system encompassing its cardiovascular angiography suite, cardiac electrophysiology laboratory, neurovascular and peripheral angiography suite, and abdominal angiography suite. With specialized medical staff, dedicated procedure spaces, and advanced equipment in each field, the hospital can provide a broad range of treatments, from cardiovascular disease and arrhythmias to neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions and abdominal interventions. In particular, it has further strengthened its capabilities so that both emergency patients and those requiring complex interventional procedures can receive prompt, specialized treatment within the hospital.

Hospital Director Lee, Hyung Lae said, "This infrastructure expansion is not simply an expansion of facilities, but an investment aimed at raising the overall standard of cardiovascular, arrhythmia, and abdominal vascular treatment. We focused on building the capabilities needed to ensure that patients receive the treatment they need at the right time, from emergency procedures to complex interventional treatment."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

A view of Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.