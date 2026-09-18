Song Hyung-jun, Professor at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, Wins 'Medical Director of the Year Award' at EMS KOREA 2026

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Song Hyung-jun, a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, received the 'Medical Director of the Year Award' from the Korean Association of Emergency Medical Directors at EMS KOREA 2026, held on the 8th at the Kim Koo Museum & Library.

The 'Medical Director of the Year Award' is presented to medical professionals who have contributed to improving the quality of prehospital emergency medical care and advancing emergency medical services in the Republic of Korea.

Professor Song has served as an educational medical director at Gangseo Fire Station under the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, as well as a direct medical director at the Emergency Medical Services Situation Management Center. In these roles, he has trained EMS personnel and provided on-scene medical direction. He also served as executive director of the Seoul branch of the Korean Association of Emergency Medical Directors and worked with the Seoul Emergency Medical Support Team and Seoul Fire and Disaster Headquarters committees related to emergency services. Through these activities, he contributed to improving the quality of prehospital emergency care and strengthening the professional expertise of EMS personnel.

Professor Song said, "I have not yet gained much experience as a medical director, so I feel both greatly honored and deeply responsible to receive an award that is more than I deserve. I will take it as a message that I should carry out my role as a medical director even more diligently."

He added, "I will work alongside EMS personnel in the field, learning and considering solutions together so that better prehospital emergency care can be provided. I will also do my part, however small, to advance the emergency medical system of the Republic of Korea."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Song Hyung-jun (right), a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, received the 'Medical Director of the Year Award' at EMS KOREA 2026.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.