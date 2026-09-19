Uniqlo to Unveil 26FW UNIQLO: C Collection on September 24

Global fashion brand Uniqlo (UNIQLO) will launch the 26FW UNIQLO : C collection on September 24. The collection was designed by renowned British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller.

The collection, themed "Precision of Softness," offers a fresh take on everyday essentials through carefully designed silhouettes, materials with distinctive textures, and sophisticated layering. It also adds an urban sensibility.

Denim, wool, cashmere, and corduroy create relaxed silhouettes with controlled volume. Rich brown and bordeaux tones harmonize with the softer shades of charcoal, yellow, blush pink, and green, creating a subtle contrast throughout the collection.

Clare Waight Keller, the designer of the UNIQLO : C collection, said, "Recently, more people have been looking for clothes that allow them to maintain their individuality while dressing naturally and comfortably. In this collection, I wanted to express 'softness' with precision through the silhouettes, the textures of the materials, and the way the clothes move when worn." She added, "I carefully considered every element, from the warm and cozy feel of the newly introduced Fluffy Cashmere to corduroy, which combines lightness and flexibility. The focus was on naturally achieving a refined aesthetic through clothes with a distinct character that anyone can wear comfortably."

Clare Waight Keller's newly reinterpreted cashmere series will make its debut in this collection. It includes fluffy knitwear such as a V-neck sweater, a relaxed cardigan, and a vest. The collection also features corduroy pants made with a new material for a light, fluid drape, along with a premium leather belt with metal-tip detailing that elevates styling. In addition, a HEATTECH cashmere blend will add vibrant color accents to fall and winter layered looks. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.