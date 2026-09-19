"I'm worried about my teeth in wedding photos"—What is the best orthodontic treatment strategy before the wedding?

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] For prospective brides and grooms preparing for their wedding, their appearance when smiling brightly can be just as concerning as the wedding photo shoot and ceremony preparations. Crooked front teeth or gaps between the teeth that usually go unnoticed may stand out particularly in photographs. If you are considering orthodontic treatment before the wedding, it is important to develop a realistic treatment plan that considers the time remaining until the wedding and photo shoot, your current dental condition, and your long-term bite after treatment, rather than simply expecting rapid changes. With guidance from Professor Han Seong-hun of the Department of Orthodontics at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, here is a look at "orthodontic treatment before the wedding."

◇How long does orthodontic treatment take before the wedding?

A wedding is remembered as one of the most beautiful and blessed moments in life. The day when couples promise a new beginning with the person they love and smile brightly amid congratulations from family and friends remains in photographs and videos for years. In wedding photos, the moment of a radiant smile may last longer than the dress itself. That is why, as the wedding photo shoot approaches, many prospective brides and grooms unexpectedly find themselves spending the most time looking at one thing in the mirror: their teeth as they smile.

This is because crooked front teeth, small gaps between the teeth, or slightly misaligned teeth that usually attract little attention may appear more prominent in photographs. If you are considering orthodontic treatment before the wedding, it is important to consider not only the possibility of rapid changes but also the extent of improvement possible within the remaining schedule and the treatment plan that will continue after the wedding.

The question most often asked by people considering orthodontic treatment before their wedding is undoubtedly how long the treatment will take. They frequently ask whether they should start when the wedding is just a short time away and whether noticeable changes can be achieved before the wedding photo shoot.

Of course, in some cases it may be difficult to complete all orthodontic treatment before the wedding. That does not mean there are no options. The treatment goals can be adjusted to first align the front teeth that are most visible when smiling or reduce areas that may draw attention in photographs. In other words, the process can focus on improving the appearance of the smile as much as possible before an important event.

The treatment approach also varies depending on the individual's schedule. If more than a year remains before the wedding, a more comprehensive treatment plan can be developed by considering not only the overall alignment of the teeth but also the bite relationship. If the wedding is about six months away, the priority may be aesthetic improvement focused on the front teeth that are visible when smiling, rather than completing the entire treatment. When even less time remains, it is advisable to first determine the extent of change that can reasonably be expected before the wedding and, if necessary, adjust the plan to continue with full treatment after the ceremony.

◇What is the difference between clear aligners and lingual orthodontic treatment?

Prospective brides and grooms also have orthodontic methods they tend to prefer.

Clear aligner treatment gradually moves the teeth using removable, transparent appliances. Its major advantages are that the appliances are barely noticeable and can be temporarily removed during meals or important events.

Professor Han Seong-hun emphasized, "Clear aligner treatment offers significant aesthetic advantages, but treatment can proceed as planned only when the appliances are worn consistently." If they are not worn for enough time each day, it may be difficult to achieve sufficient changes by the desired date. Patients should therefore consider both their lifestyle and the amount of time they can realistically wear the appliances.

Lingual orthodontic treatment involves attaching orthodontic appliances to the inner surfaces of the teeth rather than the outer surfaces. Its advantage is that the appliances are not easily visible when a person smiles or speaks. It may be considered by those who feel uncomfortable about orthodontic appliances showing in wedding or engagement photographs. Although it generally requires a relatively long treatment period, it can be an alternative for people who place importance on aesthetics during treatment. However, because the appliances are positioned on the inside of the teeth, they may initially cause tongue discomfort or awkwardness in speech, and patients may need time to adjust.

Clear aligners and lingual orthodontic treatment are not suitable for every case. The available treatment methods and duration vary depending on the degree of misalignment, whether sufficient space is available to align the teeth, and the condition of the gums. Even teeth that appear to have similar alignment may require different treatment plans, making it important to develop a plan based on an accurate diagnosis by an orthodontic specialist.

Professor Han Seong-hun particularly emphasized that when important dates such as a wedding or photo shoot have been set, a detailed examination and diagnosis are needed to distinguish between the "goals that can be achieved before the wedding" and the "long-term goals to be pursued after the wedding." He also noted that orthodontic treatment does not begin and reach completion in a short period on the day of consultation. Detailed examinations and diagnosis, treatment planning, and appliance fabrication are required, and the teeth themselves also need time to move. Therefore, once the wedding schedule has been set, it is advisable to add orthodontic treatment to the preparation checklist.

People smile more brightly than usual on their wedding day. Confidence in enjoying the moment comfortably is just as important as the smile captured in photographs. Professor Han Seong-hun advised, "If you have long been concerned about the alignment of your teeth, it is important not to rush before the wedding but to first determine what method can improve your current condition and to what extent."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Han Seong-hun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.