Influenza and COVID-19 Could Spread Simultaneously... Handwashing and Masks Alone Are Not Enough

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The 2026–2027 national influenza vaccination campaign will begin on September 21. Basic hygiene practices, such as washing hands and wearing a mask, help prevent influenza and COVID-19, but they cannot completely prevent infection. Older adults and people with chronic illnesses face a higher risk of developing pneumonia or requiring hospitalization if infected, making it important to get vaccinated ahead of the major fall and winter outbreaks.

The importance of vaccination is growing this year. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) issued an influenza epidemic alert for the 2026–2027 season on September 11. From August 30 to September 5, the number of suspected influenza patients reached 25.3 per 1,000 outpatients—about twice the seasonal epidemic threshold of 12.9. Influenza has already begun spreading, while COVID-19 is also showing signs of rising again. With family gatherings and travel expected to increase ahead of the Chuseok holiday, greater person-to-person contact could raise the risk of respiratory infections spreading. Extra caution is especially needed in households with older adults or people with chronic illnesses. This is why people must also prepare for the possibility of a “twindemic,” in which influenza and COVID-19 spread during the same period. With advice from Yun Jin-gu, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital, we reviewed the importance of vaccination.

◇ COVID-19 Also Rising as Influenza Spreads

Influenza and COVID-19 are both respiratory infections transmitted through droplets released when people cough, sneeze, or talk, as well as through tiny particles that can remain suspended in the air for a long time. During the early stages of infection, the symptoms—including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and body aches—are similar, making it difficult in many cases to distinguish between the two illnesses based on symptoms alone. However, older adults and people with chronic illnesses require caution because they face a risk of developing severe illness, such as pneumonia or breathing difficulties, after infection.

The two infections can peak during the same period, and a person may contract influenza and COVID-19 either consecutively or at the same time. In such cases, fever and respiratory symptoms may persist for a long time, or the person's overall condition may deteriorate rapidly. High-risk individuals are advised to consult a medical institution when symptoms appear.

◇ Handwashing and Masks Alone Are Not Enough... Vaccination Is Important

For preventing influenza and COVID-19, basic precautions include washing hands, practicing proper cough etiquette, and wearing a mask when necessary. However, even strict adherence to these practices cannot eliminate all infections encountered in daily life. People may be exposed to viruses without realizing it when using crowded schools, workplaces, or public transportation.

That is why vaccination is important. Vaccination does not guarantee that a person will never contract influenza or COVID-19, but it can lower the risk of infection and help reduce the chances of severe illness or hospitalization if infection occurs. Older adults and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory disease are more likely to develop severe symptoms after infection and therefore need to make vaccination a particular priority.

Yun Jin-gu, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital, said, "Precautions such as washing hands and wearing a mask are essential for reducing infections, but they cannot prevent every infection on their own." He added, "Vaccination is an important way not only to lower the risk of infection but also to reduce the chances of becoming seriously ill or being hospitalized after infection."

◇ Older Adults and People with Chronic Illnesses Need Extra Caution... Both Vaccines Can Be Administered Together

Influenza and COVID-19 may pass relatively mildly in young, healthy people, but in older adults and people with chronic illnesses, they can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties that require hospitalization. As people age, their immune response to infections weakens. Chronic conditions such as heart or lung disease and diabetes can also worsen after an infection.

For high-risk groups, vaccination is therefore important not only for preventing infection itself but also for reducing the risk of severe symptoms, pneumonia, or hospitalization if infection occurs. The influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered on the same day, with each shot given at a different injection site. In particular, adults aged 65 and older, who face a higher risk of severe illness, may consider receiving both vaccines after consulting a medical professional. This year's national influenza vaccination campaign will proceed in stages beginning September 21, starting with children and pregnant women. Adults aged 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination from October, depending on their age group. This year's COVID-19 vaccination program is also scheduled to begin in October for high-risk groups, including adults aged 65 and older and immunocompromised people.

Professor Yun Jin-gu said, "For older adults and people with chronic illnesses, influenza and COVID-19 may not be infections that simply last a few days and then go away." He continued, "Because they can lead to pneumonia, worsening of existing conditions, or hospitalization, it is most important to lower the likelihood of severe illness through vaccination." He further explained, "It is also possible to receive both vaccines at the same time, so when the vaccination schedules overlap, consulting a medical professional and getting both shots during a single visit is a good option."

Jang Jong-ho Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yun Jin-gu

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.