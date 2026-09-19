Ain Hospital Earns Grade 1 in Infertility Treatment Provider Evaluation for Third Consecutive Time: "Working to Improve Treatment Quality"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ain Hospital, operated by the Ain Medical Foundation chaired by Oh Ik-hwan, announced that it had earned Grade 1 for the third consecutive time in the evaluation of medical institutions providing infertility treatment conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and HIRA.

According to the hospital, it received Grade 1 in both artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization in the recently conducted 2025 evaluation of medical institutions providing infertility treatment.

Ain Hospital posted strong results on key evaluation indicators, including whether it provided counseling and education related to treatment procedures, the rate of tests conducted to diagnose the causes of infertility, and the institution's annual number of treatment procedures.

In particular, the hospital earned Grade 1 in both evaluation categories—artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization. It has now received Grade 1 three consecutive times, in 2019, 2022 and 2025, since the first evaluation in 2019.

The achievement is viewed as the result of continuously managing the quality of medical services throughout the entire care process, including counseling, diagnosis and treatment, as well as focusing on treatment success rates.

The evaluation of medical institutions providing infertility treatment has been conducted every three years since 2019 to improve the quality of infertility treatment services and ensure the public's right to choose a medical institution. It comprehensively assesses the care and treatment processes at infertility treatment institutions, along with the overall quality of their medical services.

As Incheon's only specialized obstetrics and gynecology hospital, Ain Hospital operates the Ain B Infertility Center, which specializes in infertility care and treatment. The center's Institute of Reproductive Medicine has a large sterile culture room spanning approximately 60 pyeong (200 sq. m.) and 20 embryo-culture incubators, the largest number in Incheon. The hospital has also maintained high pregnancy success rates each year by actively introducing new AI-based embryo fertilization technology earlier this year.

Since 2025, the hospital has also operated the Incheon Regional Infertility and Pregnant Women's Psychological Counseling Center under a contract with Incheon Metropolitan City, taking responsibility for the emotional care of infertile couples, pregnant women and mothers raising children.

Ahn Young-sun, director of the Ain B Infertility Center, said, "Receiving Grade 1 in the evaluation of medical institutions providing infertility treatment for three consecutive times is the result of our sustained efforts to improve the quality of infertility treatment." She added, "We will continue working to make our infertility center a place that provides practical help and hope to couples waiting to have a child."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.