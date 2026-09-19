Power Bank 'Explodes' Midflight, Plane Turns Back After 5.5 Hours; Former Airline CEO Reportedly Owned It

Photo credit: Daily Mail

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A power bank caught fire aboard a passenger plane, forcing it to turn back over the Atlantic.

The incident has sparked controversy because the power bank was reportedly owned by Camiel Eurlings, the former CEO of the Netherlands' flagship carrier, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM).

According to Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, a power bank caught fire on KLM Flight KL735, which departed Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for the Caribbean island country of Curaçao on the 17th, local time.

As a result, the plane returned to Schiphol Airport, its departure point, about 5 hours and 30 minutes after takeoff. The flight was reportedly carrying 322 passengers.

A sudden explosion was reportedly heard in the cabin, followed by large flames shooting up above the seats. One passenger who witnessed the incident said, "There was suddenly a loud explosion, and then a fire broke out," adding, "Large flames shot up from above the seats." According to the passenger, cabin crew members quickly responded and extinguished the fire. They then explained the situation to passengers individually and reassured them.

The owner of the power bank that caught fire was identified as Camiel Eurlings, KLM's former president and CEO.

Eurlings reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident. One passenger said they spoke with Eurlings afterward and that he appeared to be deeply shaken.

KLM, however, did not officially confirm the report. The airline said it does not disclose whether specific passengers were on board or reveal their identities in connection with individual incidents, citing passenger privacy. KLM is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident, including whether the power bank was actually being charged at the time.

Eurlings served as the Dutch minister of transport, public works and water management from 2007 to 2010. After joining Air France–KLM Group in 2011, he became KLM's president and CEO in 2013. He later left KLM and is currently reportedly working for an investment firm.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.