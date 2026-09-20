"Does Having Your Gallbladder Removed Make You Lose Weight?"... "That Is an Unfounded Myth"

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "The claims that 'having your gallbladder removed makes you lose weight' and 'the gallbladder must always be removed surgically' are unfounded myths."

Kim Kwang-hyun, chief of the Department of Surgery at Incheon Sejong Hospital, explained, "It is easy to assume that removing the gallbladder will make it difficult to digest fat and cause weight loss. However, even after the gallbladder is removed, people generally can still digest fat and do not experience ongoing weight loss. Many patients who undergo cholecystectomy for gallstone disease, gallbladder polyps or acute cholecystitis actually feel that they have gained weight, contrary to what they expected."

The gallbladder is not an organ that produces bile. It stores bile made by the liver and releases it into the intestines when needed.

Even after the gallbladder is removed, the liver continues to produce bile, which travels to the intestines through the bile duct. This is why most people can eat and digest food normally after a cholecystectomy.

Some patients may temporarily experience symptoms such as indigestion or loose stools, but many gradually adapt to eating as time passes.

In fact, they may gain weight as they eat more than they did before surgery.

Before surgery, patients who repeatedly experienced abdominal pain or discomfort after eating because of gallstones or cholecystitis may instinctively reduce their food intake and avoid greasy foods. After surgery, as symptoms caused by gallbladder disease subside, they may eat more than before or resume eating a wider variety of foods.

Weight may increase if their activity levels or eating habits also change during this process.

Kim said, "Not every patient gains weight. Body weight is affected by various factors, including food intake, activity level, age and overall health. In other words, people do not gain weight because their gallbladder was removed; changes in food intake and lifestyle before and after surgery may affect their weight."

The claim that everyone with gallstones must undergo surgery is also an unfounded myth.

Not every patient needs surgery simply because gallstones or gallbladder polyps have been detected.

The treatment plan is determined after considering the presence and severity of symptoms, the condition of the gallbladder and bile duct, and whether inflammation is present.

If surgery is deemed necessary, a laparoscopic cholecystectomy or single-port cholecystectomy may be considered depending on the patient's condition.

Kim Kwang-hyun advised, "Patients considering surgery for gallbladder disease should not rely on unfounded myths. If you have symptoms, visit a specialized medical institution and consult a specialist about whether surgery is necessary for your condition, which method is appropriate, and how the process will proceed from diagnosis through postoperative care. You should then determine the optimal treatment method."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Kwang-hyun, chief of the Department of Surgery

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.