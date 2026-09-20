"I Thought It Was a Cold..." Persistent Nasal Congestion and a Runny Nose May Indicate Rhinosinusitis

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In early autumn, when cool breezes begin to blow in the mornings and evenings, people often experience discomfort from nasal symptoms such as congestion and a runny nose. This is because the greater difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures, along with dry air, can easily irritate the nasal lining. Although these symptoms are easily mistaken for a cold or allergic rhinitis, persistent nasal congestion or yellow nasal discharge accompanied by pain or pressure around the face may indicate rhinosinusitis, commonly known as sinusitis.

◇ How It Differs From a Cold

Rhinosinusitis is a condition in which inflammation develops in the nasal cavity and the sinuses, hollow spaces in the bones around the nose. The sinuses are located around the forehead and eyes and inside the cheeks, and they are connected to the nose. When the nasal lining swells due to a cold or when allergic rhinitis worsens, the passages through which sinus secretions drain into the nose can become blocked, causing inflammation. Structural problems inside the nose and recurrent infections can also be contributing factors.

Colds and rhinosinusitis have similar symptoms at first, but they follow different courses. Colds may cause a runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, a sore throat and coughing, but most improve over time. By contrast, rhinosinusitis may be suspected when congestion and a runny nose persist for a long time or worsen again after seeming to improve. Persistent postnasal drip, pain or pressure in the forehead, around the eyes or in the cheeks, and a reduced sense of smell are also common symptoms. Headaches and coughing may occur as well.

Lee Seul-ah, a professor of otolaryngology at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital, said, "If swelling of the nasal lining persists after a cold, ventilation of the sinuses and drainage of secretions can be impaired, which may lead to inflammation. If a person has allergic rhinitis or structural problems inside the nose, rhinosinusitis can recur, so it is important to identify the cause."

Diagnosis involves reviewing the patient's symptoms and medical history, followed by a nasal endoscopy to examine inflammation, secretions and the condition of the nasal lining. If symptoms persist or recur for a long time and do not improve with medication, a sinus CT scan can be performed to assess the extent of inflammation, the condition inside the sinuses and structural problems in the nose.

Treatment varies depending on the symptoms, cause, and whether the condition is acute or chronic. For acute rhinosinusitis, antibiotics may be prescribed when a bacterial infection is suspected, along with symptom-specific medication and nasal irrigation. Chronic rhinosinusitis is managed with nasal irrigation and intranasal corticosteroids. If symptoms persist despite medication, surgical treatment may be considered.

Lee explained, "Chronic rhinosinusitis can cause symptoms such as nasal congestion and a reduced sense of smell to persist for a long time as inflammation recurs, so it is important to control the inflammation continuously. If medication does not provide sufficient relief or structural problems inside the nose impair the normal function of the sinuses, surgery may be considered to correct the underlying cause."

◇ Maintain Appropriate Indoor Humidity and Drink Plenty of Fluids

To reduce the symptoms of rhinosinusitis and prevent recurrence, it is advisable to maintain an appropriate indoor humidity level and drink plenty of fluids so that the nasal lining does not become excessively dry. People with allergic rhinitis should also avoid triggers and manage their symptoms consistently. Nasal irrigation with saline solution can help wash away secretions and foreign substances from the nose.

Lee advised, "During seasonal changes, it is easy to dismiss nasal symptoms as a cold or allergic rhinitis. However, if nasal congestion and a runny nose persist or recur, it is necessary to check whether rhinosinusitis is present. To prevent the condition from becoming chronic, seek medical attention at the appropriate time. People with allergic rhinitis should also manage it consistently."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Seul-ah

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.