hy's 'Yakult XO' Surpasses 40 Million Units in Sales

hy's zero fermented milk product, Yakult XO, has surpassed 40 million units in cumulative sales.

The milestone came about one year and four months after the product was launched on May 1 last year. Sales have continued to grow even after the product passed its first anniversary. Yakult XO recorded cumulative sales of 25 million units in May and sold an additional 15 million units in about four months.

Yakult XO is the first zero fermented milk product hy has introduced under its Yakult brand. Its sugar, total sugar, and fat content are all 0%, while it contains 10 kcal per 100 ml. The product contains five patented strains developed in-house by hy and assigned strain numbers. It guarantees 50 billion CFU of probiotics.

The brand believes that consumer trends emphasizing both taste and health have had a positive impact on the product's sales.

The LF-7 (Long-term Fermentation—7 days) method, which hy developed through research and applied to Yakult XO, consumes the sugars naturally present in raw milk during a long-term fermentation process. Although the product was designed with zero sugar, total sugar, and fat, it retains the sweet-and-sour taste and distinctive flavor of fermented milk. The analysis suggests that technology aligned with market trends led consumers to choose the product.

Collaborations with external brands also helped expand sales by creating more opportunities for consumers to encounter the product. In April, Mega MGC Coffee introduced 'Low-Sugar Honey Pear XO Yakult' using the product. The drink attracted attention, particularly on social media, after its launch and became popular as a hangover-relief item. Although it was initially released as a seasonal limited-edition product, its sales period was extended in response to consumer demand.

hy Marketing Team Leader Choi Young-taek said, "Since 2014, hy has conducted the 'Sugar Reduction Campaign' and continued researching ways to reduce consumers' concerns about sugar while maintaining the taste and quality of existing products. Yakult XO was also introduced as an extension of these efforts, and we will continue expanding products that take both taste and health into account." Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.